Global site navigation

Local editions

Show Love this Valentine's and Win big on Yellow Card
Money

Show Love this Valentine's and Win big on Yellow Card

by  Legit.ng Branded Content

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Show Love this Valentine's and Win big on Yellow Card

Roses are red,

Violets are blue.

This Valentine's, Yellow Card has got dollars for you!

Yellow Card is giving 20 random people $50 each.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Whether you’re a single pringle or with the love of your life, you can win $50 this season of love on Yellow Card.

How?

Yellow Card customers who transfer up to $100 worth via Yellow Pay to friends and loved ones between the 13th and 15th of this month stand a chance to receive $50 cashback.

Basically, you show some love, and you could get some love in return.

Read also

AFCON 2023: South Africa Defeat Congo DC To Win Third Place Match

Don’t sleep on this. Share the love and stand a chance to win your share!

Send money with Yellow Pay this Valentine’s now.

Terms and conditions apply.

Watch video below:

[Sponsored]

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel