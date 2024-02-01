The value of the naira continues its massive depreciation against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market

This is happening amid low supply in the market, and the situation has also forced BDC operators in Abuja to close their businesses

On the other hand, the CBN has promised to deal with forex dealers who are taking advantage of the market

Association of Bureau De Change (BDC) Operators Abuja Chapter has announced the closure of their business premises indefinitely from Today, Thursday, February 1, 2024.

This was disclosed by Abdulahi Dauran, the chairman of the Association, on Wednesday, January 1, 2024.

BDC operators close operation Photo credit: Anderson Ros Photography Inc

Source: Getty Images

Explaining the closure to journalists, Dauran said the scarcity of US Dollars was responsible for their decision.

He added that online banking transactions and cryptocurrency were behind the shortage of dollars.

Dollar shortage CBN makes move

Legit.ng, in an earlier report, revealed that the CBN has cleared the verified backlog of foreign exchange claims owed to foreign airlines.

The apex bank hopes that this development will help ease the pressure on the naira, which fell significantly on Wednesday to a record low.

Naira to dollar exchange rate

In the official market, data from FMDQ Securities showed that the closing rate at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange window (NAFEX) reached as high as N1,509.00 against the US dollar.

This marks the highest level at which the naira has been exchanged in the official foreign exchange market.

However, the official closing rate for the day stands at N1,455.59.

In the unofficial market, data from Naira Rates indicates that on Thursday, one dollar was selling for N1,520 on the street.

Tinubu's govt sets exchange rate target

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government expressed optimism about the naira exchange rate in 2024.

Ben Akabueze, the DG of the Budget Office, also said the exchange rate target of 2024 could be achieved.

The naira in 2023 recorded its worst performance in the official and unofficial foreign exchange market.

