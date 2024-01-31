The CBN has sent a clear message to authorised forex dealers on how the naira is priced in the unofficial market

The apex bank promises to punish those behind the heavy depreciation of the naira by quoting high rates

This message comes as the naira at the official market hits another new low and also closes higher than the black market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sent a note of warning to all authorised dealers in the foreign exchange market as the naira free fall continues.

In a circular, the Apex Bank warned the dealers to refrain from reporting inaccurate and misleading information on transactions concluded in the financial market.

CBN warns authorised forex dealer Photo credit: CITI

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the CBN had permitted financial markets transactions to be conducted on a 'willing buyer willing seller' basis, by which prices are expected to be quoted and displayed transparently.

Many market players are reportedly defying the order, causing distortions in the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CBN message reads:

“The attention of the CBN has been drawn to the practice of Authorised Dealers (and their customers) in reporting inaccurate and misleading information on transactions concluded in the financial market.

“This behaviour is not compliant with the ethical standards associated with a sound financial market, and deliberate attempts to create price distortions by reporting false transaction details amounts to market manipulation which will not be tolerated and will henceforth face sanctions."

Naira to dollar exchange rate

Meanwhile, the value of the naira in the foreign exchange market set a new record on Tuesday, January 31, 2024.

Data shows that the naira reached N1,482/$1 on the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, marking the lowest level in the official market and a N133.95 or a 9.94% value depreciation compared to the previous day's rate of N1,348.62.

Tuesday's official rate is also higher than the parallel market rate of N1,460/$1.

Tinubu's govt sets exchange rate target

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government expressed optimism about the naira exchange rate in 2024.

Ben Akabueze, the DG of the Budget Office, also said the exchange rate target of 2024 could be achieved.

The naira in 2023 recorded its worst performance in the official and unofficial foreign exchange market.

Source: Legit.ng