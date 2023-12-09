The naira plunged to its lowest on Friday, November 8, 2023, at the official market

The latest depreciation of Nigeria’s currency has closed the gap between the parallel and official market by N99 to a dollar

The development follows the plan of the Nigerian government to achieve unified FX rates by the end of this year

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The exchange rate gap or disparity between the official and parallel market closed to N99 per dollar as the naira depreciated to the lowest in history at N1,099.05 per dollar at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, November 8, 2023.

The black market traded at N1,198 per dollar on Friday, November 8, 2023.

The official and black market gap closes as the naira falls to the lowest Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Black and official markets close disparity

With the current rates, the disparity between the two markets has closed by over 100% to N99 compared to N1.83 per dollar that existed as of June 21, 2023, after the unification of the rate windows by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The spot trading rate also closed further between the official and black markets to N22 per dollar from N1,176 as of December 7, 2023, while the parallel market was N1,198 per dollar as of December 8, 2023.

CBN collapses FX windows as FG targets new rates

The apex banks collapsed all segments of the Forex markets on June 14, 2023, into the NAFEM, formerly the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

CBN disclosed that all eligible transactions in the market should only be done through the NAFEM, thereby closing all other windows.

BusinessDay reports that the new window functions by a willing buyer and a willing seller model.

The Nigerian government said it targets an exchange rate of N650 and N750 per dollar by this year’s end.

Source: Legit.ng