Nigerian-born tech billionaire and entrepreneur Tope Awotona recently emerged as one of the wealthiest Nigerians in the diaspora

His net worth is reportedly the same as Femi Otedola, one of Africa's 20 wealthiest persons

Awotona owns three companies, which has propelled him into billionaire status in the diaspora

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Nigerian-born tech billionaire Tope Awotona has become popular in the tech industry with his creative solutions and deep knowledge of the ever-changing digital landscape.

He succeeded via the launch of Calendly, a $3 billion software firm focused on simplifying business communications for team scheduling, preparation, and following up on external meetings.

The richest Nigerian in the US, Tope Awotona Credit: LinkedIn

Source: Getty Images

How Awotona grew Calendly into a $3 billion company

His tech journey began during his business administration at the University of Georgia, which led him to receive the 2021 Atlanta Business Chronicle Most Admired CEO Award and the 2019 Comparably Best CEOs award.

Also, Awotona launched into e-commerce with a dating website, a projector sales firm, and a garden tools firm, which did not survive.

Over 10 years, he invested his life savings of $200,000 into Calendly, with the inefficient and time-consuming process of organizing meetings.

Calendly eventually transformed into success and became profitable in 2016. The company received $350 million in a recent funding round, raising the company's valuation to $3 billion.

Awotona's majority state in Calendly is worth $1.4 billion.

He not only stands out for his tech prowess but also for his commitment to diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

Awotona's three companies

According to Billionaires Africa, Awotona owns stakes in three companies with substantial investment directly and indirectly.

Calendly

Awotona's Calendly was founded in 2013 and emerged with a mission to change the scheduling landscape by eliminating the stress of back-and-forth emails.

The company has evolved into a leading software company, offering a business communications platform that facilitates scheduling, preparation, and follow-up for external meetings and caters to the needs of teams worldwide.

As of January 2021, Calendly has achieved a valuation of $3 billion, solidifying its status as a tech unicorn.

Vonza

The Nigerian billionaire's investment in Voza shows his commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and creators globally.

Vonza is an all-in-one business platform and has rapidly gained prominence since its launch, attracting over 5000 customers from more than 40 countries in less than two years.

The company launched into beta in February 2024, streamlining the entrepreneurial journey by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and eliminating the need for multiple platforms.

Givebutter

The tech billionaire's involvement in the company shows his commitment to driving positive societal change.

Awotona provided the initial seed investment for Givebuttter, which fueled its growth.

Givebutter has attracted about $300 million in donations over the last six years, showing its importance and impact on digital fundraising.

Source: Legit.ng