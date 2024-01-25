Sanusi Lamido has expressed his opinion on the decision by the CBN to relocate some of its staff from Abuja

The decision has generated reactions from northern groups and also some staff of the CBN affected

The Central Bank of Nigeria is headquartered in Abuja, with satellite offices located throughout the country

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has approved the decision of the apex bank to relocate key departments from Abuja to its Lagos office.

In a statement, Sanusi noted that the decision by President Bola Tinubu-led administration was the right thing to do.

The 14th Emir of Kano further dismissed those against the relocation as playing dirty politics.

CBN moves key departments to Lagos

Since the announcement to relocate some departments and units to Lagos, there have been criticisms in some quarters.

Some northern politicians have expressed their displeasure and warned of potential political consequences.

One of the groups is the pro-democracy northern organization, the Joint-Action Northern Youth Associations, which threatens to mobilize the youths across the 19 northern states for mass action against the administration.

Sanusi explains the CBN decision

Speaking on the CBN relocation plan, Sanusi said it is an eminently sensible move, the Nation reports.

His words:

“Moving certain functions to the Lagos office ( which is bigger than the Abuja head office) is an eminently sensible move.”

He said he had it in mind to do the same thing while in office but didn’t have sufficient time to see it through.

“In my mind what I would have done was to move FSS and most of Operations to Lagos such that the two Deputy Governors would be largely operating out of Lagos or, even if they were more in Abuja , the bulk of their operational staff would be in Lagos.

“Economic policy, Corporate services and all the departments reporting to the Governor directly such as Strategy, Audit, Risk management, Governors’ office etc would remain in Abuja. "

