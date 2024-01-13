Keystone Bank has sent a message of assurance to its customers on its operation as a new management team takes over

The bank emphasised its commitment to maintaining uninterrupted operations and services

The bank also promised that all its branches will continue to serve customers despite the management changes

Keystone Bank Limited has reassured its customers of uninterrupted and smooth operation of its services as new management takes over.

The assurance follows the dissolution of the board and management by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the appointment of Hassan Imam as the new Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer.

Keystone bank has assure customers of smooth operation Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

In a statement made available to Legit.ng signed by the company secretary, the lender noted that it would continue to operate and serve its numerous customers within the guidelines of the CBN.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Keystone Bank, Mr Hassan Imam, we would like to assure the general public of Keystone Bank’s continued operations within the guidelines of the CBN under the direction of the bank’s new leadership.

“Keystone Bank continues to operate in all its branches and across all channels.

“We assure our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and other stakeholders, that we are fully committed to serving them, as we remain dedicated to the safety of our customers’ deposits, financial well-being, and upholding the trust placed in us by our stakeholders."

Profile of Hassan Imam

Before assuming the position, Imam has over 25 years of banking experience and has served as the Executive Director of the North Directorate at Fidelity Bank since January 2020.

Hassan Imam holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and three other master’s degrees, including an MBA, which he obtained from Business School Netherlands.

He is a member of the Chartered Public Accountant.

Access, GTB, UBA others to debit customers' bank accounts for FG

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the federal government has instructed all Nigerian banks to debit customers with domiciliary accounts.

The debit is for old foreign currency transactions carried out between 2021 and 2023 by customers and will be remitted to the government.

Access Bank, GTB, UBA, Zenith, and other commercial banks have sent messages to customers to expect the debits.

Source: Legit.ng