The Italian government is looking for foreign workers to occupy 10 important positions

The roles, which include healthcare and social workers, doctors, nursing, among others, are in high demand in the country

The country has set the criteria for obtaining a work permit involving individuals securing a job in the country before applying for a visa

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Italy is reportedly hit with a labour crisis across important sectors, causing a reliance on foreigners in 10 necessary fields to address shortages in skilled labour.

The country’s in-demand occupations include healthcare and social services, ICT, engineering and construction, and hospitality.

Italy urgently needs workers in 10 occupations Credit: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

The roles include.

Doctors

Nurses

Physiotherapists

Healthcare and social services professionals

Mathematics and computer science specialists

ICT technicians

Engineers

Engineering technicians

Skilled construction workers

Restaurant staff

The labour shortage has created a unique opening for skilled foreign workers and professionals to explore career opportunities and residency in the country.

According to the European Labour Authority (EURES), those fields are experiencing high demand, influencing individuals interested in working in the country to obtain Italian work visas in the coming year.

Reports say non-EU citizens wanting to work in Italy must obtain a work visa, facilitated via a process involving securing employment with an Italian employer, who will initiate the application for a work permit on the employee’s behalf.

How to obtain a work visa in Italy

Individuals can apply for a work visa at the nearest Italian Embassy immediately after the work permit is granted.

The country has simplified the Italian work visa after years of challenging process.

Obtaining an Italian visa involves getting an Italian employer as an essential step and applying for a work permit on behalf of the individual.

Work permit approvals can be obtained at the nearest Italian Embassy or consulate in their home country.

Others are transitioning from a work visa to a residence permit, where the individual can transition from a work visa to a residence permit, allowing for legal residence and work in the country.

After Rwanda, another African country scraps visas for Nigerians, other visitors

Legit.ng reported that Kenyan President William Ruto has said visitors worldwide will no longer require a visa to visit the country starting January 2024.

The president said his government developed a digital platform to ensure all visitors receive an electronic travel authorization in advance instead of applying for visas.

The president has consistently campaigned for free visa travel within the African continent.

Source: Legit.ng