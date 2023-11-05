Naira gained N170 to close at N950 per dollar in the black market on Friday, 3rd November 2023

The naira also gained N23.6 to close at N738.67 per dollar in the Importers' and Exporters’ forex market

Analysts said Speculators are being hit hard by the current realities of the FX market after CBN began clearing backlog

On Friday, 3rd, November 2023, the naira strengthened against the dollar closing at N950/$ in the black market.

This shows the naira gained N170 from the N1,120/$ it traded on the previous day, Thursday, 2nd, November 2023.

Analysts have noted how those who are betting against the naira lost big due to recent changes. Photo Credit: CBN, BDC

This marks a significant recovery of the naira which continued to fall against the dollar before the CBN began clearing the forex backlog.

Legit. ng had reported that the naira made history on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, when it hit its lowest on the streets against the US dollar, where it crashed to N1,310 per dollar.

CBN data shows naira strengthen

Data on the CBN website shows that the naira was sold for N783.67/$ in the Importers' and Exporters’ forex market, down from N807.27/$ on Thursday.

Speaking to the development, Analysts have noted how those who are betting against the naira lost big due to recent changes.

In a chat with Olumide Adesina, a financial analyst on Friday, he said,

“Speculators are being hit hard by the FX market, the naira has gained more N500/$ at the Black market in the past 9 days and naira bulls are holding below N900 levels

“The naira has also closed the gap between the black and official market, with a differential of less than N50 to the dollar”

Aminu Gwadabe, President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria said the CBN bank’s move would cause pain for currency speculators according to a Punch report.

“What is happening in the market and the continuous naira rebounds are the manifestations of the CBN double-edged sword measures of dollar liquidity injection and naira mopping through the instrumentality of interest rates hikes.

“It is a good development as it is the greatest risk to speculate, hoard, and substitute naira for other currencies.”

Describing the situation, he said there has been “panic selling as against panic buying”.

