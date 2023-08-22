A top Nigerian company has launched a new snack into the market to assuage hunger

The new product also saw the repackaging of old ones for market acceptance

According to the Company, the new product is expected to lead the snacks market soon

The popular sausage roll brand manufacturers introduced a new product into their expanded range of snacks. This innovation marks a significant milestone for the Company, signifying a new chapter. The unveiling of this new product and the brand's updated visual identity and overall look took place at a relaunch event hosted by the firm on the 17th of August, 2023.

Critical stakeholders in the sausage roll category, brand influencers, industry food critics, distributors, and partners attended the glamorous event.

Members of staff of the company during the launch

Company's MD lauds staff innovation and craetivity

Delivering his keynote address, the Managing Director of the Company, Oluyemi Oloyede, spoke at length about Gala's legacy. This brand has existed for 61 years and would be around for another 61 years and beyond.

Reports say he said that the launch of Kingsway is from the Company's passion for giving its supportive consumers a choice to have an alternative product, especially one that delivers on 'more for same great taste and quality' promise.

He said:

"This brand will be the number two brand within this category. We will sell everywhere so every Nigerian can access qualified and affordable food daily. We offer a snack product with filing that helps the consumer manage the current economic situation. In the next weeks and months, our teams across regions will make Kingsway available to consumers to see, taste and buy our new baked rolls."

Kingsway's new look and packaging were unveiled by Oluwaponmile Alabi, Marketing Manager of the Company, who elaborated on the journey of Kingsway's operations from inception to relaunch and the brand's desire for its consumers to 'Savor for a little longer with Kingsway'.sustenance to at least 80% of the Nigerian population daily.

"This offering is a testament to our commitment to upholding the Company's rich legacy. Just like a newborn, each phase has its appointed time.", Ponmile expanded.

The General Manager of Operations, Stephen Adekogbe, also expressed gratitude to key stakeholders who had contributed significantly to the organization's growth, emphasizing appreciation to our distributors. He continued saying.

He said;

"The past few years have been tough with a lot going on around the world, but I stand here today honoured to assure you that tough times never last. Only tough people and brands do. He also informed the teeming audience that as of today, despite the economic issues and fuel price increases.

