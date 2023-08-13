The Central Bank of Nigeria has decided to add more names to the list of approved cheque printers and personalizers in Nigeria

Two new names were added to the previous four that were earlier published by the apex bank

Although the use of cheques by bank customers has dropped significantly, it remains an important means of payment among businesses

The Central Bank of Nigeria has added new names to the number of accredited cheque printers and personalisers in Nigeria.

The apex bank disclosed this in a circular with reference number: BKS/SCO/CON/001/002, obtained by Legit.ng.

The Director of Banking Services Department, Sam Okejere signed the circular.

The circular reads:

“In furtherance of its mandate to ensure an efficient Payment and Settlement System, the Central Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with the MICR Technical Implementation Committee, conducted the re-accreditation of Cheques Printers and Cheque Personalisers in line with the NICPAS qualification criteria."

Cheque Personalisers:

Seven banks have received approval as cheque personalisers:

Zenith Bank Plc

Ecobank Plc

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

First Bank Ltd

Keystone Bank Ltd

Wema Bank Plc

Providus Bank Ltd

Cheque Printers and Personalizers:

The number of printers and personalizers has risen from four to six:

Superflux International Limited

Tripple Gee and Company

Yaliam Press Limited

Marvelous Mike Press

KAS Arts Services Limited

Papi Printing Company Ltd.

It is important not that that KAS Arts Services Limited and Papi Printing Company Ltd were not part of the list when it was first released in May.

