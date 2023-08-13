Full List: CBN Releases Additional Names on List of Approved Cheque Printers in Nigeria
- The Central Bank of Nigeria has decided to add more names to the list of approved cheque printers and personalizers in Nigeria
- Two new names were added to the previous four that were earlier published by the apex bank
- Although the use of cheques by bank customers has dropped significantly, it remains an important means of payment among businesses
The Central Bank of Nigeria has added new names to the number of accredited cheque printers and personalisers in Nigeria.
The apex bank disclosed this in a circular with reference number: BKS/SCO/CON/001/002, obtained by Legit.ng.
The Director of Banking Services Department, Sam Okejere signed the circular.
The circular reads:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
“In furtherance of its mandate to ensure an efficient Payment and Settlement System, the Central Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with the MICR Technical Implementation Committee, conducted the re-accreditation of Cheques Printers and Cheque Personalisers in line with the NICPAS qualification criteria."
Cheque Personalisers:
Seven banks have received approval as cheque personalisers:
- Zenith Bank Plc
- Ecobank Plc
- Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
- First Bank Ltd
- Keystone Bank Ltd
- Wema Bank Plc
- Providus Bank Ltd
Cheque Printers and Personalizers:
The number of printers and personalizers has risen from four to six:
- Superflux International Limited
- Tripple Gee and Company
- Yaliam Press Limited
- Marvelous Mike Press
- KAS Arts Services Limited
- Papi Printing Company Ltd.
It is important not that that KAS Arts Services Limited and Papi Printing Company Ltd were not part of the list when it was first released in May.
UBA, Access Bank, GTB, 6 others cash out N74 billion from mobile apps, USSD, PoS transactions
Meanwhile in another report, Legit.ng revealed that about nine Nigerian banks had vaulted N74 billion from their electronic business earnings in the first quarter of 2023 as top banks like UBA, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank led the pack of top earners.
Commercial banks in Nigeria have resorted to earning income from digital channels such as mobile apps, USSD channels, and online banking, targeting Nigerians.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has supported the banks’ earnings via various touchpoints like BVN, PoS, naira redesign, and other policies which drive financial inclusion. According to BusinessDay, nine banks recorded a combined electronic banking income of N74.22 billion in the first quarter of this year, a 15.3% increase from N64.35 billion in the first quarter of last year.
Source: Legit.ng