The World Bank has provided a breakdown of the wealthiest countries in Africa using the Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita

Economists use GDP per capita to determine how prosperous countries are based on their economic growth

Nigeria, despite having the largest economy in Africa, is missing from the top 10 richest African countries using GDP per capita

Africa, with 54 countries fully recognized by the United Nations and boasting over 1.2 billion citizens, is home to approximately 25% of the world's population.

Despite being rich in human and natural resources, the living standards of many Africans remain lower compared to most of their counterparts around the world.

GDP per capita is a significant economic measure that explains a country's citizens' average income and living standards.

Data released by World Bank shows that as at 2022, Seychelles has the highest GDP per capita in Africa.

The smallest country in Africa as well as the least populated sovereign African country as an estimated population of 100,600 in 2022.

With $26,905 GDP per capita, Mauritius comes second, while Libya, despite the country's challenges, came in third with $23,375 GDP per capita.

On the other end of the spectrum, the African countries with the lowest GDP per capita include Madagascar at $1,774, Niger at $1,505, and Burundi at $836.2

Although improving, Nigeria's GDP per capita of 5,860.3 is still far from the best, ranked 25th among the African countries captured by the World Bank.

Top 10 countries with highest GDP per capita

Countries GDP Per capita Seychelles $35,227 Mauritius $26,905 Libya $26,905 Equatorial Guinea $17,396 Botswana $18,323 Algeria $13,209 Tunisia: $12,489 Namibia $11,205 Eswatini $10,782 South Africa: $15,904

