On daily basis, more Nigerians are leaving the country, with most of them departing on student visas

A new report released by the US government provided insight into the mass exodus as approved visas hit a record high in 2022

To speed up the process, the US government has extended student visa applications up to one year in advance

The United States government has revealed that it granted Nigerians and Ghana the highest number of student visas in 2022 than at any other time in history.

This was disclosed by the US Department of State, the Canadian educational organisation ApplyBoard.

Part of the report reads:

“Nigeria and Ghana will be particularly interesting to watch over the next couple of years — both were issued the most student visas in their histories in 2022.

“As the US grows in popularity among African and Indian students, the short-term trade-off may be slightly lower approval rates. But the long-term benefits could help fast-track the recovery of the US international education sector.”

Breakdown of the Visa Issued

As reported by The Voice of America, the number of visas granted to African students in 2022 surpassed 30,700, which marked a significant increase from the 23,229 visas issued in the previous fiscal year.

The report also highlighted that in 2018 21,037 visas were awarded to students from Africa. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the issuance of student visas to Africa dropped to 7,333 in 2020, a notable decline from the 20,165 visas granted in 2019.

In 2022, the United States issued a total of more than 411,000 student visas, representing a 15% rise from the 2021 figure of 357,839 visas.

US extends Visa application

Meanwhile, the US State Department has expanded the application window for F and M visas to up to 365 days before the student’s planned programme start.

The move aims to reduce delays and make it easier for international students to be well-prepared before traveling.

Those enrolled in an academic program or pursuing a full-time degree at a US university typically receive an F1 visa.

"F and M student visas can now be issued up to 365 days in advance of the I-20 program start date, allowing more time for students to apply for a visa. Students are still not allowed to enter the U.S. on a student visa more than 30 days before their program start date."

