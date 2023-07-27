Dantata's ownership in MRS Oil has increased by nearly $10 million due to a rise in the company’s share price

Sayyu Dantata is one of the wealthiest Nigerian investor on Nigeria's stock market

Through his investment firm, MRS Africa Holdings, he owns a whopping 60% of MRS Oil Nigeria Limited

Half-brother of billionaire Aliko Dangote and a Nigerian businessman, Sayyu Dantata has experienced a stunning gain in his net worth of more than $10 million from to his ownership of MRS Oil Nigeria.

Legit.ng earlier reported how MRS Holdings, the oil marketing firm owned by Dantata, Aliko Dangote's relative, aided the provision of cash used by Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to purchase two shallow-water oil assets from Chevron Corporation.

According to information compiled by Billionaires.Africa, a rise in the share price of the company caused Dantata's ownership in MRS Oil Nigeria to increase by nearly $10 million (N8.37 billion) in the last 39 days as a result of a rise in the stock price of the company.

Dangote’s Billionaire Brother, Dantata Gains over $10mn from stake in MRS Oil Photo credit - EnergyLive, MRS

How Dantata made the gain

The Nigerian oil marketing company, engages in three business categories; retail, commercial and industrial, aviation, and lubricants. Its operations are spread across a number of West African nations, including Benin, Togo, Cameroon, and Cote d'Ivoire.

With a market value of N37.5 billion ($47.32 million), or 0.104 percent of the whole equity market on the Nigerian Exchange, MRS Oil Nigeria is now the 45th most valuable stock.

Dantata, through his investment firm, MRS Africa Holdings, owns a whopping 60% of MRS Oil Nigeria Limited. He is one of the wealthiest investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) thanks to this enormous holding, which equates to 205,730,806 ordinary shares in the corporation.

Legit.ng can confirm that the share price of MRS Oil Nigeria has increased dramatically over the previous 39 days on the Nigerian Exchange, rising from N68.75 ($0.087) on June 16 to N109.45 ($0.138) as at July 27, 2023, 1:50 pm, representing a significant gain for owners of 59.20 percent.

The market value of Dantata's interest in MRS Oil Nigeria increased from $17.85 million (N14.14 billion) on June 16 to $28.42 million (N22.52 billion) on July 25 as a result of the recent jump in the company's shares.

The Nigerian businessman's recent upswing has resulted in an exceptional gain of $10.57 million (N8.37 billion) during the past 39 days, further solidifying his status as one of the nation's top business executives. It demonstrates the significant financial gains from his investments and tactical participation in the oil marketing company.

