Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, has consolidated his shareholding in the company with an additional share buyback

The billionaire acquired other 45 million units of shares valued at N3.8 billion

The share buyback increased Rabiu’s shareholding in the firm from 19.044,995,225 to 19,089.995,225 units

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has acquired an additional 45 million shares, estimated at N3.8 billion in the firm.

Reports say the buyback programme is contained in a notice of share dealings filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Rabiu increases shareholding in cement firm

The 45 million share acquisition represents 0.13% of the firm’s total outstanding shares.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

With the share buyback, Rabiu has increased his direct shareholding in the company from 19.044,995,225 as of December 31, 2022, to 19,089.995,225 units or 56,37%.

The billionaire owns direct shares via BUA Industries Limited, accounting for 39%, bringing his total stake to 96.12, valued at N3.22 trillion.

According to the notice signed by the company’s secretary, Hauwa Satomi, on July 25, 2023, the transaction was carried out on June 26, 2023.

Rabiu bought the 45 million units of shares at N85 per share.

BUA Cement's earnings witness slight decline

An available report shows that the company’s 2023 first-quarter earnings indicate a pre-tax profit of N35.45 billion, representing a 16.79% decline from the N42 billion earned in 2022

The decline in profit was caused by the increased cost of sales of raw materials due to rising inflation and naira depreciation.

Revenue from cement products increased slightly by 9,6% to N106.35 from N97 billion achieved by the company in the corresponding period 2022.

Dangote Cement to acquire 168 million shares in buyback Programme

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Cement has completed its two-day Tranche 1 share buyback program.

The initiative entails the acquisition of 168,735,593 fully paid ordinary shares, accounting for 1% of the presently issued shares.

The share buy-back program commenced on Monday, July 17, 2023, with completion targeted within a two-day timeframe or until the entire tranche size is obtained.

Source: Legit.ng