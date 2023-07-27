Folorunso Alakija, the richest female billionaire in Nigeria, has once again displayed why she is regarded as the woman with a golden heart

To support female entrepreneurs in the country, the businesswoman has decided to share over 200 million with 100 entrepreneurs

She hopes the funds will support the beneficiaries to grow their businesses and become the next big female entrepreneurs

Folorunso Alakija, the richest woman in Nigeria and also the second richest in Africa has empowered 100 female entrepreneurs with N200 million.

The support was extended through her non-governmental organisation called Flourish Africa.

The 100 recipients were selected from a group of 501 female entrepreneurs who successfully completed training in the second batch of the Flourish Africa Business and Life Skills Training Programme, following their outstanding performance in a business pitch competition.

Alakija speaks to female entrepreneurs

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Alakija congratulated the recipients on the successful completion of the four-month training programme.

She went on to encourage the beneficiaries to put to good use the knowledge and skills they gained during the training.

For those who received grants, she urged them not only to make a positive impact in their respective fields but also to contribute to the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

Alakija net worth

According to Forbes, Folorunso Alakija's net worth exceeds $1 billion, and she has maintained the title of the richest woman in Nigeria for several years. She was born on July 15, 1951, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Alakija is not only known for her wealth but also for being the founder and managing director of a company called Rose of Sharon.

In the 2022 list of Africa's wealthiest women, Alakija secured the second position, with Isabel Dos Santos of Angola taking the top spot with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

