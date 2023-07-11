Ecobank Nigeria Limited has called on FBN Holdings to disapprove Oba Otudeko's massive share purchase in First Bank Nigeria Limited

Oba Otudeko who recently made a 4.7 billion shares acquisition in First Bank worth N87.8 billion is being accused by Ecobank of legal infringement

The bank claims that Otudeko has an obligation to repay an outstanding debt owed it in accordance with the directive of the Supreme court

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has issued a written communication to FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, requesting a temporary suspension of proceedings concerning the acquisition of 4.77 billion shares by Dr. Oba Otudeko, Chairman of Honeywell Group.

It is worth noting that last Thursday, Honeywell Group, led by Oba Otudeko, made a substantial purchase of 4,770,269,843 shares of the company through a cross deal, amounting to N87.8 billion.

This transaction stands out as the largest volume of First Bank shares traded in a single day since 2012, when the stock exchange began publishing data.

Acquired at a rate of N19 per unit, these shares contribute to Otudeko's overall ownership, now reaching 14% of the bank's total market value.

Ecobank accuses Otudeko of diverting assets

As per the disclosed letter, the legal dispute between Otudeko and the bank revolves around the objective of recovering the outstanding debts owed by Otudeko and his business entities.

In a correspondence dated July 7, the legal counsel for the bank, Kunle Ogunba & Associates, expressed concerns regarding the indebtedness of the business magnate and his affiliated entities.

According to the letter signed by Oludare Amusan, the Principal Partner of the law firm, the bank highlighted that the total amount owed by the magnate through his affiliated entities was N13.5 billion.

To address this issue, the bank has initiated several lawsuits against Honey Group Limited, Siloam Global Services Limited, Anchorage Leisures Limited, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, and Dr. Oba Otudeko at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The bank's legal representatives claim that instead of promptly fulfilling their obligation to repay the outstanding debt in accordance with the directive of the supreme court, Otudeko, a successful businessman, has undertaken actions to redirect his assets/funds through the utilization of a company named Barbican Capital Limited, functioning as a specific-purpose vehicle.

Ecobank warns FBN Holdings of Supreme Court's judgment against Otudeko

The law firm asserted that there is undeniable evidence supporting the claim that Otudeko's actions are specifically intended to redirect the assets of both himself and the Honeywell Group of Companies through Barbican Capital Limited.

These actions appear to be aimed at obstructing the execution of the Supreme Court's judgment against Otudeko and the Honeywell companies, which aims to recover the acknowledged debt owed to Ecobank.

The letter added that:

We, therefore, demand that you respectfully stay/reject the approval/consent/registration/ratification {howsoever described or in whatsoever manner of the shares bought by the said Barbican Capital Limited held via the afforested entities, as proceeding with such approval/registration will be tantamount to assisting in the diversion of funds/assets meant for the payment of the debt which has been affirmed by the Supreme Court, same being a flagrant violation of the extant judgment of the Supreme and which has effectively determined the outstanding indebtedness between the Honeywell Group and our client, Ecobank Nigeria Limited.

Furthermore, the letter also requested that comprehensive information regarding the aforementioned transaction be furnished within the next seven days.

It emphasized that, as a responsible corporate entity, FBN Holdings should refrain from engaging in any activities that could endorse the infringement of a supreme court verdict.

