Airfares to international destinations have soared on the back of the new exchange rate formula implemented by the CBN

International airlines adopted the exchange rate of N702 per dollar as the naira devaluation take effect

The Central Bank of Nigeria devalued the naira last week and asked that commercial banks trade forex ‘freely’

Airfares on Nigeria routes to destinations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and other foreign countries have soared as the exchange rate for ticket pricing reaches N702 per dollar.

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria devalued the naira and asked commercial banks to sell foreign exchange at market-determined rates.

CBN unifies exchange rates

The CBN introduced new foreign exchange guidelines to unify the country’s FX rate as part of its moves to end multiple exchange rate windows.

The apex bank said all forex windows should be collapsed into the Investors and Exporter (I&E) window.

According to Punch reports, the naira traded at N664.04 per dollar 24 hours after the decision, closing at N702 per dollar two days later.

According to findings, on Monday, June 19, 2023, the exchange rate adopted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for ticking in Nigeria spiked to N702 per dollar.

IATA hikes fares due to new forex policy

The exchange rate adopted by international airlines for ticket pricing had increased successively from N445 per dollar to about N660 two weeks ago.

CBN’s new policy has led to IATA adopting the exchange rate on the I&E window.

IATA had adopted the NAFEX rate published on the FMDQ Exchange.

Travel operators said that ticket prices had skyrocketed significantly, with several operators raising worries the exchange rate hike could mar the summer travel plans of many Nigerians.

