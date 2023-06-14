Access Bank has alerted its customers to lock the SIM cards in their phones to prevent fraud

The bank said that fraudsters are not after customers' phones but their SIM cards so that they can make unauthorized transactions

It offered tips to phone users on how to secure their SIM cards with a password

One of Nigeria's top-tier banks, Access Bank, has raised the alarm over plans by fraudsters to gain access to customers' phones to access the funds in their accounts.

In a message to customers on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the bank told its customers to lock SIMs in their phones as criminals do not target users' phones but their SIM cards to gain access to their bank details.

Access Bank provides tips to lock SIM and account

The bank said:

"Fraudsters are not after your phone, but they want your SIM. Information stored on your phone can easily be accessed, and unauthorized transfers, loan requests, and airtime purchases can be done using your SIM."

The bank said locking SIM cards will give customers time to protect their accounts if their phones are stolen.

The bank went on to tell Android and iOS users how to lock their SIM cards.

Access Bank posts first robust profit in 10 years

Meanwhile, Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, registered some of the most robust growth in revenue in 10 years at about 42% to hit a gross income of N1.8 trillion, the first bank in Nigeria to hit the N1 trillion mark in gross income.

TheCable reports that its 10-year record growth in revenue follows the first profit drop in five years, with after-tax profit declining by 5% to N152 billion, reflecting a significant loss of profit margin from 16.4% IN 2021 to 9% in 2022.

Access Bank's audited financial report for the year ended December indicates that the jump in incomes represents about N416 billion added to the vast revenue pool of the holding firm in the year.

"Bear With Us”: Access, Zenith, UBA, Wema and other Nigerian banks announce closure of branches

Legit.ng reported that several Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank, have announced the closure of their branches on Monday, June 12, 2023.

In a notice sent to customers, the banks explained that the change in operation is due to the observance of the Democracy Day public holiday.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government announced that Monday will be observed as a public holiday in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day celebration.

