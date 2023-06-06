Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged 'web deception'

The SEC's lawsuit is the second legal challenge faced by Binance this year and comes as part of the US government's increased efforts to regulate the cryptocurrency industry

Binance denies the allegations and vows to defend its platform vigorously, criticizing the SEC's action as a lack of clarity and guidance from regulators

Crypto giant Binance is facing significant legal challenges as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) files a lawsuit against the company and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao.

The SEC accuses Binance of disregarding investor protection rules and mishandling customer funds, referring to the company's actions as a "web of deception."

This lawsuit comes as part of the US government's increased scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry.

Binance coin fell heavily hours after US govt filed lawsuit Photo credit: Coin graph

The SEC's complaint includes 13 charges, alleging unlawful solicitation of investors, misrepresentation of trading volume, and misleading the public about oversight.

US securities commission also claims that Binance diverted customer funds to companies controlled by Zhao.

The lawsuit further seeks to ban Binance from operating in the US, warning the public to be cautious about investing in unlawful platforms.

Binance denies any wrongdoing

Binance, founded in 2017 and operating globally, denies the allegations and vows to vigorously defend itself.

The company claims that customer funds were never at risk and that it has been engaged in discussions with the SEC.

Binance argues that regulators have failed to provide clear guidance to the digital asset industry and criticizes the lawsuit as misguided.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. also took to his Twitter page to defend the company while asking customers not to worry.

He wrote:

"Our team is all standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits."

Binance troubles

The latest lawsuit is the second filed against Binance in 2023, following a lawsuit by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in March.

The Department of Justice is also investigating the company.

Binance customers lose money

The news of the SEC's lawsuit had an immediate impact, causing a 5% drop in the price of Bitcoin and while Binance coin dropped by 7.51%.

Binance's market capitalization dropped to $43,154,733,695 at the end of trading on June 6, 2023, from $47,560,448,781 it closed at a day earlier.

This means that $4.40 billion ($2.01 trillion) was wiped off the value of the Binance coin in 24 hours after the US lawsuit.

