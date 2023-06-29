Access Bank boss Herbert Wigwe has acquired additional stakes in the bank

He reportedly spent about N14.2 billion in three months on shares purchase to tighten his grip on the bank

Tengen Holdings (Mauritius) Limited, a firm related to the Access Bank boss, acquired additional 50 million shares

Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, has spent about N14.5 billion in the acquisition of additional shares of the bank since April 2023.

Wigwe has been on a share acquisition spree since April 2023, when he bought about 1.13 billion share units to spread his stake across several entities, holding direct shares in Access Holdings.

Access Bank Group Managing Director Credit: Andrew Esiebo / Stringer

Source: Facebook

Wigwe's Tengen company acquires 50 million shares

In June, Tengen Holdings (Mauritius) Limited, a firm related to the Access Bank boss, acquired additional 50 million shares worth N762.5 million in the company.

According to a notice signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the Company Secretary, Tengen Holdings purchased 50,000,000 units of Access Holdings Plc at N15.25 per share, valued at N762.5 million.

Reports reveal that the acquisition of N50 million firm shares represents 0.14% of the total outstanding shares, taking the entire shareholding for Tengen Holdings to 1.8 billion and Wigwe’s combined direct and indirect stakes to 3.1 billion shares.

The Group has stacked up shares in Access Bank since November last year, doubling from 432,577,819 share units as of December 2022 to 1,819,759,593 units since April and June this year.

The total purchased shares since April 2023 are valued at N14.25 billion.

Wigwe's other direct and indirect shareholdings in Access Bank

The River State-born Access Bank co-founder also has an indirect interest in United Alliance of Nigeria Limited and Trust and Capital Limited, with shares of 537,734,219 and 584,046,979, respectively.

As a result, Wigwe’s indirect holdings in Access Bank now stand at 2,941,541,791 share units from 1,554,369,017 as of December 31, 2022.

Wigwe’s direct holdings remained at 201,231,713 unit shares, while he and his other companies are now the bank's single largest shareholder with 8.8% of its total shareholding value.

Access Bank makes gains

The Banking group’s total assets increased to N15.742 trillion as of March 2023, up from N14.998 trillion recorded at the end of December last year.

Access Holdings closed its last trading on a positive note on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with a 3.6% gain over its previous closing price of N15.25.

However, the bank's 10-year record growth in revenue is followed by the first profit drop in five years — with after-tax profit down by 5 percent to N152 billion.

The Group began the year with a share price of N8.50 and has since gained 85.9% on the price valuation.

