The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) list of 43 banks that have been approved to offer mortgage loans to Nigerians has been revealed

The list includes two banks owned by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the First Bank of Nigeria (FBN).

The banks approved are there to help in increasing Nigerians' access to mortgage finance to become landlords

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has released the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) list of 43 mortgage banks approved to assist Nigerians in becoming landlords.

The mortgage bank's primary business is expected to facilitate the purchase, renovation, and construction of residential and commercial properties across the country.

CBN has approved guidelines for mortgage banks in Nigeria Photo credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CBN instructions for mortgage banks

CBN has guidelines that clearly show permissible and non-permissible activities for mortgage banks.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Based on CBN guidelines, Primary mortgage banking business involves:

Granting loans directly to customers for acquiring, renovating, or building real estate properties.

Approved institutions have the authority to engage in various activities related to mortgage finance, including:

Real estate construction finance within permissible limits.

Permissible activities for primary mortgage banks include:

Accepting savings, demand and time/term deposits.

Drawing from mortgage funds (e.g., National Housing Fund) for on-lending purposes.

Providing financial advisory services to mortgage customers.

Granting mortgage and housing-related consumer loans.

Enhancements for residential mortgages, such as furniture, home appliances, and generators (capped at a maximum of 10% of total loans).

Approved institutions are permitted to engage in the following activities, subject to approval from the CBN:

Financing rent-to-own properties.

Providing home improvement loans.

Incremental housing finance.

Other activities approved by the CBN from time to time.

Primary mortgage banks are explicitly not allowed to:

Grant consumer or commercial loans (except for specified housing-related consumer loans).

Provide foreign currency denominated mortgage loans to customers.

Engage in leasing, estate agency or facilities/project management, and real estate development.

CBN further divided mortgage banks into two groups State Primary Mortgage Banks (Regional PMBs) and National Primary Mortgage Banks (National PMBs).

States mortgage banks can operate within a single state or the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While, nationals are permitted to conduct business operations in more than one state, including the FCT.

Here is a full list of CBN-approved mortgaged banks in Nigeria with customers deposits insured by NDIC

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc Platinum Mortgage Bank Mayfresh Mortgage Bank Jubilee-Life Mortgage Bank Aso Savings & Loans Plc Trust Bond Mortgage Bank SunTrust Mortgage Bank Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc Haggai Mortgage Bank Imperial Mortgage Bank Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank FOKAS Savings & Loans Centage Savings & Loans Resort Savings & Loans Skyfield Savings and Loans FHA Homes Limited FBN Mortgages Ltd STB Building Society Omoluabi (Living Spring) Savings & Loans First Generation Homes Global Trust Savings & Loans AG Homes Savings & Loans Kebbi State Homes S & L Mutual Alliance Savings & Loans Lagos Building and Invest. Co. Refuge Home S & L Safe Trust Savings & Loans Delta Mortgage Finance New Prudential Building Society Home-Base Mortgage Accord Savings & Loans Adamawa Savings & Loans Trans-Atlantic Mortgages Limited Akwa Savings & Loans Gateway Savings & Loans United/Spring Mortgage Kogi State Savings & Loans Jigawa Savings & Loans City-Code Savings & Loans Taraba State Savings & Loans MGSL Mortgage Bank AHCOL Savings & Loans Coop Savings and Loans

CBN removes company responsible for new naira notes from cheque printing list

In another development, the CBN has removed the NSPMC from the list of companies approved to print cheques.

NSPMC is responsible for printing Nigeria's currency, including the recently introduced N1000, N500, and N200 notes.

The updated list saw the number of authorised cheque printers significantly decrease from 14 in 2010 to only four.

Source: Legit.ng