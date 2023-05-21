Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank, has decided to pursue a law degree.

Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank, has embarked on a new academic journey to obtain a law degree.

Announcing the decision via his Twitter account, Wigwe accompanied it with a powerful message.

Photo credit: Herbert Wigwe Photographer: Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, his decision to return to the classroom despite his position in life should serve as a reminder.

Wigwe urged young individuals not to let age or any other factor keep them from pursuing their passions.

His words:

"To the African youth: don't let age or any other factor hold you back from pursuing your passions.

"As I embark on getting a law degree later in my life, I hope to inspire others never to stop learning and growing."

Herbert Wigwe profile

Wigwe's professional journey commenced at Coopers & Lybrand Associates, an international firm of Chartered Accountants.

Following that, he joined Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, where he dedicated over 10 years of his career and advanced to the position of Executive Director.

In March 2002, Wigwe joined Access Bank as Deputy Managing Director, marking the beginning of his affiliation with the institution.

His extraordinary leadership abilities and strategic foresight gained recognition, enabling him to swiftly climb the corporate ladder. In January 2014, he assumed the role of CEO.

Wigwe has guided Access Bank to remarkable achievements, including its transformation into a holding company.

Through strategic mergers and acquisitions, he has driven the bank's expansion and diversification.

Today, Access Bank boasts a strong presence in 18 countries spanning four continents, extending its operations beyond Nigeria.

