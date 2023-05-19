CBN partners with Google to establish a virtual currency museum showcasing Nigeria's currency evolution

Over 30,000 physical visitors have already visited the CBN currency museum, prompting the need to expand its reach

Meanwhile, the CBN has revealed that it is expected to redesign the naira every 5 to 8 years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to partner with Google to create a virtual reality museum for Nigerian currency.

The announcement was made by Folashodun Shonubi, Deputy Governor of the CBN's Operations Directorate, during the celebration of the 2023 International Museum Day in Abuja on Thursday, 19 May 2023.

CBN museum set to go digital Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Facebook

Shonubi explains that the virtual museum will allow people worldwide to access and tour the CBN's currency museum without physically visiting.

He revealed that there had been more than 30,000 physical visitors at the physical CBN currency museum.

The Currency Museum of the Central Bank of Nigeria was established on the 6th May 2009, with two permanent and temporary galleries.

Why CBN virtual currency Museum

Shonubi explains that establishing a virtual gallery aims to provide greater access to a larger number of people interested in exploring the museum's exhibits.

He said:

"The virtual currency museum will offer a digital collection of images, sound files, text documents, and other data of historical, scientific, or cultural significance, providing an immersive experience for visitors.

"Museums have a profound impact on our communities and cultural landscapes. The virtual Museum.will be carried out by Our in-house Information Technology Department.

When completed this approach allows the public to view the displayed artifacts from anywhere in the world comfortably."

Also, during the event, Ahmed Bello Umar, the Director of Currency Operations at the CBN, shared his enthusiasm for the museum.

Umar noted:

"Museums are important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people”.

