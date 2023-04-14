Obelix's retail investor community successfully raised 100 million in funding for three SMEs within 100 days.

The success of the fundraising campaign highlights the power and potential of a strong retail investor community

Obelix's wants to continue in the successes already recorded in just 100 days of service

Obelix, is marking its hundred days since it commenced operations and has vowed to continue to empower Small and Medium Enterprise Businesses.

The SEC-regulated crowdfunding intermediary in a statement on Friday, said through its funding portal, monieworx three SMEs have been able to raise 100 million from its retail investor community.

Three SMEs Raise 100 Million From Its Retail Investor Community Credit: @Monieworx

The company further revealed that the portal has consistently paid interest to investors every Friday in keeping with its proposition of weekly coupon payments. In addition, It is noteworthy that the 30-day and 45-day notes hosted on the portal have been fully redeemed.

The company said:

"While returns on traditional investments are typically received monthly, quarterly, and sometimes yearly, monitor has introduced weekly interest payments. The increased frequency of payments gives investors greater control over their cash flow,"

"Obelix is proud to announce zero default by the 3 SMEs that raised funds on the portal. This attests to the advantage of investing through regulated crowdfunding portals. Businesses fundraising on Monieworx must go through a thorough vetting process that ensures only the most promising ventures with established and viable business models can secure funding from the groing community of investors on the platform."

Innovation

Obelix said it recently introduced an improved version of the Monieworx web and mobile apps; allowing investors to conveniently view their investment portfolio through a quick-access dashboard that consolidates their account balance, token balance, and income in a single view.

"With this latest upgrade, investors can effortlessly participate in crowdfunding campaigns and manage their investment portfolio more efficiently from the device of their choice.

"This notable achievement highlights Monieworx's unwavering commitment to providing user-friendly solutions that adapt to the changing requirements of its users."

