CBN Advises Nigerian Youths, Unemployed on ‘Staff Recruitment Exercise’

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said reports that it is recruiting are fake and should be ignored by Nigerians

The apex bank revealed that announcement of any recruitment would be made through the right channels

NESG recently projected that the country's unemployment rate will hit 37 percent in 2023

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a warning to Nigerians about a fake recruitment portal making rounds on social media.

The fraudulent portal falsely claims that the CBN is recruiting, but the bank has clarified that it has not launched any recruitment exercise at present, Punch reports.

In a statement released by the apex bank and signed by Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, CBN Acting Director, of Corporate Communications, cautioned Nigerians to ignore the fake portal and any purported recruitment exercise conducted by it.

The statement further urged the public to rely only on the official CBN website for authentic information on recruitment or any other activities of the bank.

The message from CBN reads:

"CBN has been informed of a fake recruitment portal that is encouraging qualified individuals to submit applications for an upcoming recruitment exercise. According to the bogus website, eligibility requirements include having a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and not having any physical disabilities.

"To clarify, the CBN is not presently conducting any general recruitment exercise and has no intention of soliciting BVN details from applicants or discriminating against those with physical disabilities.

"Therefore, the public is advised to be cautious of fraudulent recruitment agents who may exploit the current employment situation to defraud eligible candidates, particularly recent graduates.."

