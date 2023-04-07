Forbes Unveils 10 Richest Women in The World in 2023: 4 inherited Their Wealth From Their Husbands
- Forbes recently released the list of world’s wealthiest persons, among whom are 337 women
- The top women on the list either made their wealth by sheer industry or inherited them from spouses or parents
- The list of the world’s richest is still predominantly dominated by men
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The 2023 Forbes World Billionaires List for Women shows ten female billionaires, with about four of them either getting their wealth from their husbands as divorce settlements, running businesses together, or outright inheritance upon their demised parents.
The list is led by Francoise Bettencourt Meyer, who has occupied the position for the third year with an estimated net worth of $80.5 billion.
The richest woman in the world surpasses Dangote
Forbes said the combined net worth of the 10 wealthiest women on the list is about $402.6 billion, a bit higher than the $401 billion recorded last year.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The majority of the women got their wealth by inheritance, Forbes said.
Forbes tracked their wealth using stock prices and exchange rates from March 10, 2023.
It reports that the number of billionaires worldwide had declined from 2,668 in 2022 to 2,640 this year after reaching an all-time high of 2,775 in 2021.
The wealthiest persons on the Forbes list are men, with about 337 women, representing 13 percent of the list, who made the top.
Top 10 wealthiest women
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: $80.5 billion.
- Income source: Owns 33% of L’Oreal Group
Julia Koch: $59 billion
- Income source:42% share in Koch Industries.
Alice Walton: $56.7 billion
- Income source: Inherited father’s Walmart business and established Crystal Bridges.
Jacqueline Mars: $38.3 billion
- Income source: Inherited a third of Mars Incorporated shares, specialising in pet food and sweets
Miriam Adelson: $7.5 billion
- Income source: Inheritance after husband’s death
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant: $31.2 billion
- Income source: Owns shipping line with husband
Susanne Klatten:$27.4 billion
- Income source: 19% share in BMW inherited from the grandfather
Gina Rinehart: $32.2 billion:
- Income source: Owns Hancock Prospecting Group, a mining and agriculture company
MacKenzie Scott: $43.6 billion
- Income source: Received a 4% stake in ex-husband, Jeff Bezos Amazon
Iris Fontbona: $23.1 billion
- Income source: Inherited husband’s mining and beverages company
Dangote, others brace up as new dollar billionaires emerge in Africa in 2023
Legit.ng reported that Africa is currently experiencing an upsurge in wealthy individuals, despite not having the highest number dollar billionaires globally.
Forbes says that the continent is home to about 46 billionaires and that in the next decade, private wealth is expected to rise by 30%, with millionaires and billionaires leading the growth.
BusinessInsider says the continent has many up-and-coming billionaires with high net worth. These individuals have succeeded remarkably in various industries, including technology and real estate.
Source: Legit.ng