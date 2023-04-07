Forbes recently released the list of world’s wealthiest persons, among whom are 337 women

The top women on the list either made their wealth by sheer industry or inherited them from spouses or parents

The list of the world’s richest is still predominantly dominated by men

The 2023 Forbes World Billionaires List for Women shows ten female billionaires, with about four of them either getting their wealth from their husbands as divorce settlements, running businesses together, or outright inheritance upon their demised parents.

The list is led by Francoise Bettencourt Meyer, who has occupied the position for the third year with an estimated net worth of $80.5 billion.

Top 4 richest women in the world Credit: Brendon Thorne / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The richest woman in the world surpasses Dangote

Forbes said the combined net worth of the 10 wealthiest women on the list is about $402.6 billion, a bit higher than the $401 billion recorded last year.

The majority of the women got their wealth by inheritance, Forbes said.

Forbes tracked their wealth using stock prices and exchange rates from March 10, 2023.

It reports that the number of billionaires worldwide had declined from 2,668 in 2022 to 2,640 this year after reaching an all-time high of 2,775 in 2021.

The wealthiest persons on the Forbes list are men, with about 337 women, representing 13 percent of the list, who made the top.

Top 10 wealthiest women

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: $80.5 billion.

Income source: Owns 33% of L’Oreal Group

Julia Koch: $59 billion

Income source:42% share in Koch Industries.

Alice Walton: $56.7 billion

Income source: Inherited father’s Walmart business and established Crystal Bridges.

Jacqueline Mars: $38.3 billion

Income source: Inherited a third of Mars Incorporated shares, specialising in pet food and sweets

Miriam Adelson: $7.5 billion

Income source: Inheritance after husband’s death

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant: $31.2 billion

Income source: Owns shipping line with husband

Susanne Klatten:$27.4 billion

Income source: 19% share in BMW inherited from the grandfather

Gina Rinehart: $32.2 billion:

Income source: Owns Hancock Prospecting Group, a mining and agriculture company

MacKenzie Scott: $43.6 billion

Income source: Received a 4% stake in ex-husband, Jeff Bezos Amazon

Iris Fontbona: $23.1 billion

Income source: Inherited husband’s mining and beverages company

