Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga are having a great 2023

Forbes has revealed that since the start of 2023, their combined net worth that is growing at a rate of N8.19 million per minute

This staggering growth in wealth is fueled by the success of their various business ventures, which span industries such as cement, sugar, telecoms, and oil

According to Forbes, the trio of Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga had a combined wealth of N28.4 billion as of the end of Monday, March 23, 2023.

This represents a N2.9 billion increase compared to the N26.2 billion their wealth stood at as of the start of the year (Sunday, January 1, 2023).

Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga Photo credit: forbes

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of their wealth

This means that from January to March, the three Nigerian billionaires made N8.19 million per minute, N646.8 million ($1.4 million) per hour, and N15.52 billion ($33.72 million) per day.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Additionally, they made N111.26 billion ($241.6 million) per week in the 12 weeks of that period, and N445.05 billion ($966 million) per month in the last three months.

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote remains unchallenged at the top and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Checks by Legit.ng show that in the last three months, Dangote has made a whopping $1.6 billion (N736.64bn), pushing his net worth to $14.1 billion from $12.5 billion as of January 1, 2023, according to Forbes data.

Dangote's three months' new wealth represents 86 percent of the 2.84 billion earned by the three richest men in Nigeria.

Furthermore, a breakdown of Dangote's N736.64 billion shows that his wealth is growing at a rate of N8.56 billion per day, N6.01 million per minute, N360.78 million per hour, and N61.38 billion per week.

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Group, is currently the second-richest man in Nigeria, with a whopping $8.2 billion as of March 27, 2023.

Compared to $8 billion at the start of the year, his wealth increased by $200 million (N92 billion) in the last three months.

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga, who built his fortune in telecom and oil production, started in 2023 with a net worth of $5.7 billion.

As of March 28, Adenuga's fortune has increased by $400 million (N184.16bn) to $6.1 billion.

More money for Dangote

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Africa's richest man is set to walk home with over N293 billion as dividends from his cement company, Dangote Cement.

Aliko Dangote's cement company recorded a revenue jump of 16.96% in 2022 to hit a high of over N1.61 trillion.

Dangote's dividend is more than the budget of 25 states for the fiscal year of 2023.

Source: Legit.ng