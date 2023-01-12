The African Development Bank (AfDB) has released the names of 25 companies led by young entrepreneurs for its $140,000 competition

The finalist are players in the agricultural sector who have over the years impacted the lives of other Africans

Three Nigerian companies made the list and will now pitch their ideas to investors hoping to impress and outsmart competitors

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the selection of 25 youth-led agricultural sector companies that have made it to thhe 2022 AgriPitch competition.

The List includes promising young entrepreneurs from 14 African countries, three of them are Nigerians.

The successful entrepreneurs who made it to the finals will now have a chance to sell their ideas to a group of investors.

AfDB seeks to empower the next big Agric companies in Africa Credit: @soatra

What is the AfDB AgriPitch competition?

The AgriPitch competition is the product of a collaborative effort between the bank, Eldohub, a private equity support and partnership company, and the Private Finance Advisory Network.

The competition is a central and recurring activity of the African Development Bank’s ENABLE Youth Program, sponsored by the Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Trust Fund of the Bank.

The AgriPitch competition targets African youth aged 18 to 35 working in the agricultural value chain.

According to the AfDB, over 1,000 applications from African "agripreneurs" were received for the 2022 competition, including over 250 entries from women-owned or managed small and medium companies.

What are the benefits for the winners?

The 2022 awards will have three startup categories: early start-ups (0–3 years of operation), mature start-ups (3 or more years of operation), and women-empowered businesses (firms with at least 51 percent female ownership or founded by a woman).

The finalists will pitch their business plans to potential investors in the AgriPitch deal room and be eligible for one-on-one mentorship as well as access to post-competition digital expertise.

The prize money of $140,000 would be awarded to the winners in the form of grants and business skills training, BussinessDay reports.

Edson Mpyisi, the Bank’s Chief Financial Economist and ENABLE Youth Coordinator explains further:

“The 25 finalists include 17 women-owned or led small and medium enterprises. Thirteen are from Francophone countries, while the other 12 are from Anglophone countries.”

“These young agripreneurs show great potential and are a testament to the level of innovation that exists across Africa. The Bank’s support, through the AgriPitch Competition, will boost the bankability of these projects and provide a tangible step towards enhancing agribusiness and food security on the continent."

AfDB also revealed that everyone will be a winner as the 25 finalists will receive training to build their business skill capacity with the requisite tools and knowledge to bolster their investor readiness and financial management and help them pitch bankable business proposals.

Full list of AfDB 25 finalists AgriPitch competition and country of operation

Faso Elevage- Cote d'ivoire

Bilanga Solutions- DRC

AfriCereal Group- Benin

Duketrah Fisheries- Nigeria

TIC Agrobusiness- Benin

MiAgro Shoppers Limited- Uganda

World Jolly Generation Engineering and Trading ( WJGET SARL)- Benin

Minagro Group- Togo

Farmer Lifeline Technologies- Kenya

TOMAVè AgriTech- Gabon

Mvutu- DRC

FulltechCongo- DRC

Agrisiti (Maatalous Nasah)- Nigeria

Eco-Protein- Malawi

Sediba- Botswana

Solaristique Nigeria Limited- Nigeria

Osomobegbe Global Ventures Limited- Nigeria

Farmhut Africa Private Limited- Zimbabwe

Etoduma SARL- Côte d'Ivoire

FarmWallet Limited- Ghana

ChemChemAgro- DRC

Contanna- Senegal

Amra Suarl ( vet info)- Senegal

Mgom'mera Seed investments- Malawi

Legendary Foods Ltd- Ghana

