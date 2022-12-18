A student of the University of Lagos has narrated how the financial literacy programme changed her life

Faith Enang said she was chosen to be part of a financial literacy programme organised by an e-selling platform

Enang said the programme strengthened her financial understanding and literacy

A third-year student of the university of Lagos, Faith Enang has narrated how a company’s financial literacy programme has taught her valuable life lessons about savings, and investment, among others.

According to the student, money management has always been a challenge as she is pushed to fit in by owning new things and acquiring the latest gadgets and other fashionable accessories.

The struggle to save

She said she struggled with the desire until she joined the cohort of selected youths to attend the first edition of FinGreen, the Financial Literacy programme organised by QNET, the direct e-selling commerce platform.

Enang said minutes into the programme, she dropped most of her urges, including her planned desire to buy a new wig.

She said:

“ For many years, impulsive buying dictated my spending attitude. I could buy anything at any time without restraint. This lack of financial planning did not only affect my finances but also raised critical questions about my financial attitude, decision-making, and knowledge about handling money. The FinGreen programme, therefore, couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The pilot scheme by QNET became a turning point in her life as she had known how to save money through financial experts she followed online and reading a few books.

Having dropped her appetite for new things, she understood through the programme that ignorance was the main force driving poverty.

Enang said:

“Critical at the session was the knowledge that many young people are caught in the web of being unable to control the urge to spend lavishly because of the lack of understanding of existing sustainable investment opportunities.

Throughout the session, I discovered that financial literacy is essential to identify these opportunities. Without the proper financial understanding, the inherent financial indiscipline most of us suffer from will have no end. It also took little time to understand that investing in my knowledge of the economic space was much more prudent than buying a new wig whose value would depreciate after a short while.

Financial literacy is an essential life skill one must learn. The important thing is to stay informed and keep learning. When you're financially literate, you're in control of your money. You know how to save for the future, invest long-term, and make your money work for you. You're not dependent on anyone else to help you with your finances.”

An eye opener

She stated that the programme acted as an eye opener and taught her financial freedom by learning suitable lessons and making calculated investments.

Among the top things she learned was that the right mindset was critical in saving money and every other aspect of life.

The programme drove her to develop a monthly budget and not spend beyond her income.

She said:

“Specifically, I save in dollars to hedge my earnings against the fluctuating naira to the dollar exchange rate. And I have built my investment portfolio to contain assets in real estate, cryptocurrency, and commercial papers,” she said.

“However, after the training, most of us became so enlightened that just about 30% of the participants still needed clarification about where their money was spent.

it is noteworthy that after this encounter, I preached the gospel of financial literacy as a FinGreen ambassador in my locality with great success.

You may doubt investing your hard-earned money, but with some education and sound advice, it can be a gratifying experience. So, start today, unlearn all the financial indiscipline habits that add no value, and be your own financial advisor. This is a significant highlight of 2022, and I will always remain grateful to QNET for the opportunity.”

