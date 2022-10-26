The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele has said the apex bank will redesign three naira notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the bank had obtained approval from President Mohammadu Buhari to redesign N200, N500, N1000 notes, adding that the new notes will come into effect by December 15.

Emefiele said: “Bank charges for cash deposit are suspended with immediate effect.”

He further disclosed that over 80 percent of the total cash in circulation was outside the banking system.

“N2.73 trillion out of N3.23 trn exists outside the commercial bank,” he added.

He said the decision would impact the value of the naira.

Source: Legit.ng