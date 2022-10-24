The Central Bank of Nigeria has detailed several successes with the eNaira one year after its launch

President Muhammdu Buhari launched the eNaira with great fanfare in Abuja's statehouse

The new group of individuals targeted to use eNaira is now Oshodi traders and tricycle drivers

Today, October 25th, 2022 makes it exactly one year amid fanfare, President Muhammdu Buhari launched the eNaira at the State House, Aso Villa.

As part of activities to mark the eNaira anniversary, CBN will begin a series of events to commemorate the launch's first anniversary and highlight some of the successes recorded.

The eNaira is a CBN issued digital currency that provides a unique form of money denominated in Naira, serving as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments.

President Buhari unvieled eNaira on October 2021 Credit: Presidency

A statement by the director corporate communications department of the bank, Osita Nwanisobi, said the implementation of the eNaira had put Nigeria in the global spotlight as one of the pioneers to deploy a CBDC into live production.

The statement said this had continued to attract the interest of global stakeholders such as the IMF, World Bank, other Central Banks, and the CBDC community.

CBN marks one year anniversary

Punch reports that as part of activities lined up to mark the first anniversary of the eNaira, the statement said the CBN will hold a one-day workshop themed “Leveraging Innovation for Inclusive Growth and Development: The eNaira Advantage”.

The workshop's objectives include reviewing the eNaira implementation journey one year after, driving further adoption of the eNaira through public engagement, and facilitating global policy dialogue on CBDC to promote peer learning and benchmarking.

CBN targets drivers, keke riders

Meanwhile, CBN, in collaboration with Bizi Mobile Cashless Conduct has onboarded Keke Napep drivers and traders in Oshodi market on the eNaira platform to drive it’s adoption in Lagos State.

The apex bank also extended the onboarding exercise to the Orile area of the state.

Some successes recorded by CBN on eNaira

USSD code for the transaction with the need of internet

Increase app downloads and adoption

IMF/world bank praises

However, despite some of the listed successes, the eNaira remains a concept in the minds of many in Nigerians

