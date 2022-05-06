The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is making plans to upgrade the beleaguered eNaira to allow users make utility bills payments and other services

The Central Bank of Nigeria is planning a massive upgrade of the newly launched digital currency, the eNaira.

According to the apex bank, the next upgrade will support utility bills payment, air travels ticket payments, airtime purchase and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions.

New features include USSD, others

Yusuf Abdul Jelil, eNaira project representative said this at an event organised by the bank in partnership with Oshodi Market leaders in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria report said that traders at Kairo Market in Oshodi lauded the CBN for introducing the eNaira.

Jelil said that the apex bank will announce a message about eNaira from now until the second week of May, asking users to update their speed wallet so as to use services like Cable and satellite tv recharge, air time recharge and air travel ticket bookings.

New phase focused on users without eNaira wallet

According to the eNaira representative, any time from now, there will be an update of the eNaira speed wallet. Immediately after users update it, the services will become active on the wallet and they will be notified of an alert asking them to update the wallet.

He said users without an active eNaira wallet account can use the USSD service where they can make transactions, saying Africa’s first digital currency is in its second onboarding process with the first phase focused mainly on individuals with existing bank accounts.

Legit.ng has reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed in the last 24 days 488,000, consumer wallets and about 78,000 merchant wallets have been registered with downloads coming from over 160 countries.

CBN also revealed that 17,000 transactions amounting to over N62 million with the average transaction being about N3,800 each were recorded as well.

The apex bank stated this at a Masterclass with the theme: Central Bank of Nigeria Interventions as Fulcrum for Economic Diversification’, an event organised by the Centre for Financial Journalism in Lagos.

