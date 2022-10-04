Zenith bank has emerged as Nigeria's biggest bank by profit after making 22% of 13 banks' profit

Access Bank comes in second while UBA completed the top three as Nigerian Banks recorded an impressive first six months

The aggregate profit of all the commercial banks under review went up to over N500 billion

Commercial banks in Nigeria are having an impressive year despite challenges in the economy.

Data shows that the thirteen Nigerian banks listed on the Nigeria Exchange recorded a combined profit of N501.13 billion after-tax payments from January to June 2022.

This represents a 13.1 per cent increase when compared to the N443.17 billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2021.

Zenith lead list of Nigeria's most profitable bank in 2022 Credit: NGX

Source: UGC

Details of the banks' impressive results were obtained from their audited financial result submitted to the Nigerian exchange.

The Banks include Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA). FBN Holdings Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.

Fidelity Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, FCMB Group Plc, Union Bank for Nigeria Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Unity Bank Plc.

The top two biggest commercial banks by profit

Zenith Bank posted the highest profit, followed by Access and Guaranty Trust Holding, the parent company of GT bank, Nairametrics reports.

The top five banks with the highest profit are:

Zenith bank- N111.41 billion

Access bank- N88.74 billion

Guaranty Trust Holding – N77.58 billion

UBA – N70.33 billion

First Bank – N56.6 billion

Other top banks profits

Stanbic IBTC – N30.67 billion

Fidelity Bank – N23.31 billion

FCMB – N13.66 billion

Union Bank – N11.07 billion

Sterling Bank – N8.01 billion

Source: Legit.ng