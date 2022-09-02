The world's richest man has raised the alarm over the imminent extinction of humankind in the nearest future

Musk in a tweet in which he shared an article stated that the scene will look like that of giant dinosaurs

He said it is a matter of time before humanity is overtaken in the apocalypse that will see the end as we know it

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the extinction of humanity is near in a post in which he shared a BBC article about the extinction of dinosaurs.

He said the death of humanity is quite close, saying this will happen again, just a matter of time.

Other beings to take over Earth

According to the BBC article, the asteroid, which ended mammoth animals like Cretaceous, took with prominent dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus and Triceratops, including lesser-known but strange animals like Anzu or the chicken from hell.

The article also stated that the planet's former inhabitants were taken over by small rodents that looked like animals like the Purgatorius.

People react to Musk's theory

Report said many of the billionaire's followers believed his theory. One stated that 10 per cent of Earth had witnessed about 5 per cent of major mass extinctions in the past. He said that there had been extinctions every 50-100 million years.

Musk had claimed in another tweet about Artificial Intelligence taking over humankind and running the world. He also said the situation would be like the one from The Terminator.

