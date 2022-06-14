Working as key management personnel in the banking sector comes with its perks and some directors of banks make use of the privilege

Details have emerged that the board of directors of nine banks are currently owing their banks over N226bn

As directors, specifically, privileges which include reducing interest rates, longer loan tenors are given to key management including their close family members

Nine Nigerian banks approved and granted a sum of N226.12billion loans and advances to entities controlled by key management personnel and related parties in 2021

This is according to the analysis of the banks’ 2021 financial accounts published on the Nigerian exchange and obtained by Legit.ng.

The banks are Unity Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Hold Plc (GTCO), FCMB Group Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.

According to Investopedia, Key Management Personnel is defined as members of the Board of Directors of the bank, including their close members of the family and any entity over which they exercise control.

Close members of the family are those who may be expected to influence or be influenced by that individual in dealings with the bank.

Breakdown of the loans granted

Details from Sterling Banks's 2021 full-year financials show that loans and advances transactions with key management personnel stood at N600million, an increase of 60.4 per cent from N374million in 2021.

The bank also published a full list of the Directors and some employees related entities' loans which are worth over N2.4billion.

For Fidelity Bank in its financials disclosed that as of the end of 2021, it granted over N194.33billion loans and advances from related parties, representing an increase of 20.7% from N194.33billion reported in 2020.

The breakdown revealed that loans granted to entities controlled by key management personnel rose by 20.7% to N96.6billion in 2021 from N80.02billion reported in 2020, while loans granted to related parties rose by 20.6 per cent to N97.73billion in 2021 from N81.01billion reported in the 2020 financial year.

Zenith Bank reported N1.69 billion loans & advances on insider-related transactions, an increase of 3.5% from N1.63billion in 2020.

Other loans insider trading directors, employees

Unity Bank - N5.35billion in 2021

Access Bank- N268.2million in 2021 from N2.23 trillion reported in 2020

Wema Bank- N589 million insider-related loans & advances in 2021 from N2.02billion reported in 2020.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings- N39.86billion

FCMB Group- N1.15billion in 2021

