Becoming part of a crowded sector may be simple, but standing out takes a lot of determination and vision

In fact, educational entrepreneur Iyiola Olatokunbo Edun found it just as difficult to continue a legacy as it was to make a difference

After helping her school stands out, her current goal is to assist kids and parents in realizing their dreams of accomplishing the seemingly impossible

Mrs Iyiola Olatokunbo Edun is the administrator of the foremost citadel of learning, Grace Schools located in the heart of Lagos State.

Despite the fact that she is the daughter of the founder, Mrs Grace Bisola Oshinowo, her road to becoming an administrator began over 35 years ago, starting from the bottom before working her way up.

Her experience has aided her in creating an educational institution that is not only profitable but also one of the best in the country.

Mrs. Iyiola Edun, Grace schools

Source: Facebook

Now, she has revealed to Legit.ng that she has an irrepressible desire to operate in the global sphere.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Edun who graduated from the University of Kent at Canterbury with a BA in History and the University of Essex with an MA in Comparative History, clearly understands what it means to have a solid educational foundation to be successful.

The journey to the Global stage

According to Edun, over the last few years, the school has entered into partnerships with several international institutions. The latest is with Loyalist College, Canada.

The purpose of the Grace schools and Loyalist relationship is to assist school-leaving students in pursuing academic opportunities overseas, beginning with academic programs in Nigeria.

The partnership she believes will help showcase the capacity of Nigerian schools to deliver top-notch academic services across the globe.

She also noted that Grace Schools was the first Nigerian school to partner with a foreign institution and provide academic programmes in Nigeria.

Her words:

"Our latest partnership is open for students qualified to Loyalist College’s Business Diploma program for May 2022 intake."

"Students will begin their studies at Grace Schools in Lagos, Nigeria and complete the second year of the program at Loyalist College in Ontario, Canada.

"Some of the courses will include, Business Computer Applications Excel, and Business Mathematics. Social Media Emerging Technology, Introduction to Marketing and Professional Development."

How Governor Sanwo-Olu built a state-of-the-art school in Lagos state

In another report, Governor Sanwo-Olu has commissioned a new secondary school in Lagos named Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School in Ibeju local government area of the state.

Described as a state-of-the-art edifice, the school has an 18-classroom block, 12 standard classrooms, a football pitch, a studio for arts and music, a science laboratory, etc

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he built the school to ensure that pupils from the community no longer have to walk long-distance before they have access to education.

Source: Legit.ng