In recent years, an increasing number of smart Nigerian women have entered and risen to positions of prominence in the technology industry

These ladies are completing mouth-watering deals while simultaneously delivering answers to real-life problems that Nigerians face

Their positions listed are cofounders, public relations, software and product engineers, and others.

Nigerian women are breaking grounds in what was formerly thought to be a male-dominated space.

These women are not only siting in leadership positions but actively involved in product development.

ThisDay newspaper published a list of some of the ladies their portfolios and achievements in the last few years.

Seun Runsewe (Chipper Cash)

Seun Runsewe is a Senior Product Manager at Africa’s newest unicorn, Chipper Cash, which is now worth $2 billion. Before Chipper Cash, Seun was Vice President of Growth at Softcom, where she was leading efforts to deliver growth to Nigerian entrepreneurs through their digital bank, Eyowo.

Tope Omotolani (CrowdyVest)

Tope Omotolani is the co-founder and CEO of Crowdyvest, an impact-driven community focused on creating interdependence between individuals and businesses.

She is also one of the co-founders of Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s First Digital Agricultural Platform that launched in November 2016.

Damilola Odufuwa, Adora Nwodo, Yanmo Omorogbe

Adora Nwodo (UnStack)

Adora Nwodo is a software engineer currently building Mixed Reality on the Cloud. She is the co-founder of unStack Africa, an open source-based conference for tech talents in Africa and beyond, focusing on hands-on workshops and world-class talks that empower people to learn by doing. She is also Vice President of the Nigerian chapter for the VRAR Association, where she’s focused on getting people excited about building Mixed Reality technologies in the region.

Yanmo Omorogbe (Bamboo)

Yanmo Omorogbe is the co-founder and COO of Bamboo. Yanmo leads growth and operations as the COO of Bamboo. It is a digital investment platform that gives Nigerians real-time access to buy, sell or hold assets traded on the US stock exchange from their mobile phones or computers.

Damilola Odufuwa (Binance)

Damilola Odufuwa is a tech executive and women’s rights advocate whose work intersects cryptocurrency, communications, and women’s rights. She currently leads Public Relations and Communications for Africa at Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Solape Akinpelu (HerVest)

A certified financial education instructor and a member of the Personal Finance Speakers Association (USA), Solape is the founder and CEO of HerVest, a women-focused and inclusive fintech platform for the underserved and excluded women in Africa. HerVest enables women to participate in savings, impact investments and credit, particularly for smallholder women farmers in Nigeria.

Ibukun Akinola (PiggyVest)

Ibukun Akinola is an entrepreneur and finance lead with over seven years of experience in the Nigerian tech space. She leads the customer finance team at Piggyvest, one of Africa’s foremost financial technology companies. She oversees support, compliance, dispute resolution and processor partnerships.

Damilola Olokesusi (Shuttlers)

Damilola Olokesusi is the co-founder and CEO of Nigeria’s leading transport-driven transportation startup, Shuttlers. The company is revolutionising how professionals and organisations commute in the ever-busy Lagos and Abuja metropolis.

Folayemi Agusto (tix.africa)

Agusto is the CEO and a co-founder of tix.africa, a self-service ticketing platform for event organisers to list, manage, and collect payment for live and virtual events.

The platform makes it easy for organisers to create and monetise live or virtual events, create customisable event pages, and secure payment collection via Paystack.

Ife Durosinmi-Etti (Herconomy)

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti is the founder and CEO of Herconomy, a female-focused fintech startup dedicated to creating financial resources for women.

Herconomy is Nigeria’s first digital platform of female entrepreneurs and professionals focusing on empowering women and connecting women to each other and opportunities, such as grants, fellowships, scholarships, jobs, and much more.

