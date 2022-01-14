As Nigerians continue to groan about the constant devaluation of Naira, Nigerian banks have a lot to cheer about

Analysis of 11 banks financials shows a massive income of over N224bn from foreign exchange dealings

Nigerian currency in the last have dropped in value to the US dollar consecutively with the most recent in December 2021 as Naira close 2021 at N435/$1

As Naira wobbles and continues to fall against the US dollars, Nigerian leading banks have recorded a huge increase in forex incomE.

Legit.ng analysis of the financial statements of 11 banks posted on the Nigerian Exchange revealed that the banks raked in over N224.58 billion from January to September of 2021.

Four banks dominate the leaders' table as they recorded over N10 billion forex income within the period. The banks are Access Bank, GTBank, UBA and Eco Bank.

Naira devaluation seems to be good news for Nigeria banks Credit: CBN

Source: Getty Images

The other banks with massive forex earnings are FCMB, Sterling, Union, First Bank, Fidelity, Zenith and Wema bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How much was earned forex

Access Bank leads the table with a huge N86.8 billion only from forex trading in the first nine months of 2021. This is a massive leap when compared to N63.98 billion in the same period of 2020.

ECOBANK followed behind as it made N75.4 billion trading forex in the first nine months of 2021 while United Bank for Africa(UBA) came third with forex earning of N27.3 billion.

GT holding the parent company of GT bank also made N14.88 billion from forex in the nine months period under review.

The other banks and their earnings

First Bank- N5.90 billion

Sterling Bank - N4.75 billion

Union Bank- N3.43 billion

FCMB- N2.74 billion

Zenith Bank - N1.83 billion

Fidelity Bank - N1.16 billion

Wema Bank- N207.13 million

Naira devaluation

As the banks rake in billions, Naira continues to struggle to survive at both the official and unofficial markets.

Data from FMDQ securities the official exchange market shows that as at Thursday, 13 January 2021, Naira exchanged to the dollar at N416. While at the interbank market, Naira exchange at N414.79/$1.

Black market rate is worst as Naira currently trades above N570/1.

This rate could get worst in 2022 according to the International Monetary Fund that predicts the raft of economic policies in the US would further add headache to third world nations with huge foreign debt as Nigeria.

IMF advises Nigeria's CBN to further devalue the Naira to cushion the effect on the changes in US economy, the Cable reports.

CBN urges Nigerians to trust eNaira

In a related story, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged all Nigerians to use the eNaria, claiming it is more secure than cryptocurrencies.

This was disclosed by CBN spokesman, Nnamdi Okwuosa at the CBN Fair, with the theme, ‘Promoting financial stability and economic development.’

He stressed that despite several hitches and complaints, he promised Nigerians that eNaira is more reliable than any cryptocurrency.

Source: Legit.ng