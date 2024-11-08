The Apapa port has received the largest container vessel to ever berth in a Nigerian port after FG's inauguration of APM Terminal in Onne

The ship sails under the Singaporean flag and has left Lagos port enroute Lekki port, showing economic recovery for the country

The vessels beats the 6,606 TEU container ship, the Kota Cantik, another Singaporean vessel, which arrived at the Apapa Wharf in 2023

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s premier port, APM in Apapa, Lagos, has made history after receiving EA Centaurus, the largest vessel to ever visit the port complex.

The vessel, owned by COSCO Shipping Lines, has 7,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), measuring 272 metres in length, 43 metres in width, and has a 14.3-metre draft.

EA Centaurus beats previous records

Marincraft disclosed that the ship sails under the Singaporean flag and has left Lagos port enroute Lekki port.

The vessel beats the 6,606 TEU container ship, the Kota Cantik, another Singaporean vessel, which arrived at the Apapa Wharf in 2023.

The Kota Cantik is reportedly managed by Pacific International Lines (PIL), and has a draught of 11.6 metres, length overall (LOA) of 300 metres and beam of 40 metres.

EA Centaurus' arrival in Nigeria caused some buzz as it showed a substantial investment prospect for the country.

Vessel's arrival signals hope for Nigeria’s economy

The development comes following the vessel’s cargo, which includes vital economic commodities, creating a lucrative opening for growth and expansion in the country.

The shipping company, COSCO Shipping Lines Nigeria’s managing director, Rex Wang disclosed that the vessel’s arrival marks a significant step for the firm, stressing its expanding services in West Africa.

He expressed hope about the economic recovery driven by increased exports of commodities such as minerals, sesame seeds, and cashews.

The terminal manager at APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, stressed the economic impact of receiving such a large vessel, saying that its arrival shows a transformative shift in the types of vessels Apapa can accommodate.

FG opens West Africa’s largest container terminal

He noted that larger ships allow for bigger economies of scale, helping to reduce import costs for Nigeria, showing the country’s growing trade capacity and APM Terminals’ dedication to supporting the growth.

The development follows the inauguration of the largest Container Terminal in Onne by the Nigerian government.

The facility, operated by APM Terminals, is Nigeria and West Africa’s largest and most efficient container terminal outside Lagos, representing an important advancement in Nigeria’s port infrastructure.

CBN hikes exchange rates for cargo clearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adjusted the Nigeria Customs exchange rates to clear goods by air and seaports.

The development follows the US dollar’s rebound against major currencies following the presidential election victory of Donald Trump.

The US dollar rose substantially against several other major currencies as Donald Trump won the presidential election.

