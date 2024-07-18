The CBN has again updated the dollar exchange rate for importers to clear goods at the ports and airports

The new exchange rate is higher than the exchange rate of the naira in the foreign exchange market

The customs exchange rate is now higher than the rate at which the dollar is sold in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a new exchange rate for calculating customs import duties at the nation’s ports and airports.

Customs duties are taxes and levies imposed on imported goods.

Nigerians to pay more to clear goods at airports, ports Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

The duties are paid through a commercial bank to the Nigeria Customs Service, which collects them on behalf of the federal government.

Customs new exchange rate

According to data from Nigeria’s federal government trading portal, the CBN increased the duty rate to N1,584.23 per dollar on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The new rate represents a 1.18% increase from the previous rate of N1,565.618 per dollar on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

How customs rate is calculated

Under the central bank’s new directive, Customs will calculate duties based on the exchange rate on the day Form M is submitted.

This adjustment means importers who open Form M on Thursday will be charged according to the updated rate.

Form M is a mandatory online documentation process for importing physical goods into Nigeria.

Customs rate now higher than official rate

Despite pleas from importers for the federal government to set a fixed exchange rate below N1,000, checks by Legit.ng show that the new Customs duty rate is now higher than the closing naira-to-dollar exchange rate in the official market.

The naira closed against the US dollar at N1,581.65 on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

