Importers of goods, products, and vehicles in Nigeria will have to pay more on import duty

The development is due to a 40% increase in import duty by the Nigeria Customs Service

The increase is caused by the naira devaluation, leading to Customs fixing the exchange rate for import duty N589 to a dollar from N422.30

The ongoing foreign exchange rate reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria have hit the maritime sector with a 40% increase in the exchange rate used in calculating import duty.

The Nigeria Customs on Saturday, June 24, 2023, increased the exchange rate used for import duty from N422.30 to a dollar to N589 to a dollar.

Naira devaluation raises import duty

The development led to a 40% increase in import duty on imported cargo, including vehicles, Punch report said.

According to information published on the Customs website, manufacturers bringing goods into the country’s seaport will pay more as an import duty tariff following the addition of N167.15 to any one dollar of the amount used to calculate duty.

For example, an importer of a vehicle will pay a 20% import duty and 20% levy, amounting to 40% of the vehicle's total value.

BusinessDay reports that to determine the car's value, Customs will generate the value on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Valuation system using the chassis number of the vehicle in question.

Imported vehicles to pay more duties

If the VIN-Valuation system gives a $10,000 value to the car in question, the importer must pay 40% of that $10,000 as import duty and levy.

To get the estimated duty to pay Customs, which is referred to as the surface value, the dollar value of that $10,000 would be converted to naira using the Customs exchange rate of N589.45 per dollar, after which the 40% would be paid as duty and levy.

Additionally, the importer will pay for VAT, surcharge, ECOWAS Tax Liberalization Scheme (ETL), terminal charges, shipping charges, and clearing charges to Customs Licensed Agents.

