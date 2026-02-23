NAFDAC has alerted the public to a suspected revalidated SMA Gold Infant Formula found in a state

The alert followed a complaint of distress in a four-month-old infant after consuming the product

Healthcare providers and consumers have been urged to report suspected cases to the agency

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alert over a suspected revalidated batch of SMA Gold First Infant Milk Formula (900g) reportedly found on sale in Kaduna state.

In a public notice, the agency said the action followed a complaint that the product allegedly caused gastrointestinal distress in a four-month-old baby after consumption. NAFDAC disclosed that preliminary findings point to possible tampering with the product’s expiry information.

According to the agency, a physical examination of the sample showed signs of date manipulation. It stated that the manufacturing and expiry dates printed on the top sticker did not match the original markings underneath, confirming suspicions that the product may have been revalidated without approval.

NAFDAC explained that SMA Gold Infant Formula is a nutritionally complete, whey-dominant formula intended to replicate the nutritional composition of breast milk for infants from birth to six months.

The agency emphasised that strict adherence to regulatory standards is essential to guarantee product safety.

NAFDAC: Alteration poses threat to public health risks

It warned that unauthorised alteration or extension of shelf life poses serious public health risks. The agency described date revalidation as a major regulatory breach that amounts to product adulteration and misrepresentation of quality and safety.

NAFDAC noted that false date markings can mislead caregivers about a product’s freshness and nutritional value.

It added that expired infant formula may become contaminated or lose vital nutrients, exposing infants, whose immune systems are still developing, to significant health risks.

The agency further outlined possible complications linked to deteriorated infant formula, including acute gastroenteritis that may require hospitalisation, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, malnutrition, secondary infections in vulnerable infants, and, in severe cases, fatal outcomes if contamination occurs.

NAFDAC warns caregivers, health professionals

Healthcare professionals, caregivers and members of the public have been urged to report any suspected sale of substandard or falsified regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Complaints can also be made through the agency’s hotline, email channels, website, e-reporting platforms, or the Med Safety App available on Android and iOS devices.

The channels to reach the agency include: 0800-162-3322 (call), email to sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng or pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng

