Nigeria’s cashew industry has generated over $400 million in export earnings

Stakeholders say Nigeria processes only a small portion of its cashew output locally

They say increased value addition could significantly boost earnings and create jobs

Nigeria’s cashew industry has generated over $400 million in export earnings, contributing significantly to the country’s non-oil revenue. However, stakeholders say the sector still has room to deliver far greater economic value.

This was disclosed by the President of the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN), Sheriff Balogun, during the 4th Nigeria Cashew Day held in Abuja on Thursday, PUNCH reported.

According to Balogun, official data show consistent growth in Nigeria’s non-oil exports, largely driven by agricultural commodities such as cashew. He said non-oil exports rose from about $5 billion to $6.1 billion this year, with cashew playing a notable role.

Cashew sector holds strong potential

Balogun said cashew exports alone have earned the country over $400 million, with more than 300,000 tonnes exported. He noted that this performance highlights the strong potential of the sector, even though Nigeria has yet to fully maximise it.

He explained that Nigeria’s cashew industry is still operating below capacity, particularly in processing and value addition. According to him, only about 20 to 30 per cent of the cashew produced in the country is currently processed locally.

Balogun said improved planning and investment could significantly boost output and earnings in the coming years. He added that deeper value addition could increase revenue by more than five times while also creating employment opportunities.

There is need for improved domestic consumption of cashew

He also stressed the need to promote domestic consumption of cashew products to strengthen the local market. According to him, Nigeria’s large population presents a strong opportunity to grow internal demand alongside exports.

Balogun said value addition should go beyond basic processing, calling for more factories that can handle roasting, packaging and the production of derivative products such as cashew milk and cashew oil.

Nigeria consumes less than 1% of its cashew produce

Speaking at the event, President of the African Cashew Alliance, Ibrahim Sanfo, said Africa remains the world’s largest producer of cashew but consumes less than one per cent of its output. He said low processing capacity, estimated at under 10 per cent across the continent, remains a major challenge.

Sanfo added that most African countries export between 80 and 90 per cent of raw cashew and need stronger government support to expand local processing and consumption.

Meanwhile, the President of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria, Joseph Ajanaku, said Nigeria is working to reclaim its former position as a leading global cashew producer. He said the country has the land, climate and population needed to scale production and compete at the highest level globally.

