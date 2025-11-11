The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has resumed the distribution of free prepaid meters to its customers

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has resumed the distribution of free prepaid meters to its customers, under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) programme instituted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Punch reported that this is the second phase (Tranche B) of free meter rollout by the EEDC, which distributes electricity to the five states of the South East region – Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company’s head of corporate communications, Emeka Ezeh, said the Tranche B phase targets unmetered customers on Band “A” feeders across the South-East.

He stressed that both the meters and installation are completely free and warned customers not to pay installers or allow themselves to be extorted.

He said:

”These meters and their installation are free, and customers are cautioned against making any form of payment to the meter installers or succumbing to any form of inducement or extortion."

Ezeh argued that the initiative would close the meter gap in Nigeria’s power sector and end the problem of estimated billing.

He said:

“This aligns with our organisation’s commitment to improving service transparency and customer satisfaction.”

Over 13,000 customers to get free metres

The communications head of EEDC noted that about 13,335 customers will benefit from the second phase, which began on November 2, 2025, with a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification exercise.

He said 13,614 Band “A” customers benefited from the completed Tranche A.

Ezeh explained that once all Band “A” customers are covered, the company will extend the exercise to Band “B” customers.

He said:

“This programme prioritises customers under Band ‘A’ feeders and urges customers to verify and update their contact information by visiting the Customer Service Unit at the distribution company’s office serving them.

“Customers who would not be captured in the current Tranche B MAF metering exercise should remain patient, as another initiative, the Distribution Sector Recovery Project, is underway."

He urged customers to keep their contact details updated and report cases of meter bypass, energy theft, or extortion.

Ezeh added:

“Customers should avoid engaging in meter bypass, energy theft, and all other illegal activities, and should report anyone engaging in such criminal activity.”

He urged customers to reach out to the company via its call centre 02084700100 or WhatsApp lines 0707 461 0095 and 0707 461 0088 for further inquiries.

EEDC warns Southeast residents against metre bypassing.

Source: Getty Images

The MAF to distribute millions of metres

The Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) is a programme established by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to provide free prepaid meters to eligible customers.

The programme, which is expected to be concluded by December 31, 2025, would fund the provision of free prepaid metres to Nigerians on bands A and B.

In October 2025, NERC said it disbursed N28 million to electricity distribution companies for the distribution of metres.

FG rolls out 1.3 million free prepaid metres

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government, in August 2025, began the distribution of 1.3 million free prepaid metres to Nigerians across the country.

The metres were reportedly purchased under the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) Metering Scheme, established with funding support from the World Bank.

The current prices of prepaid metres in the market now range from above N133,000 to N219,497, depending on the number of phases.

