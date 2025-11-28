Aptech and Scope Global Skills University have partnered to offer Nigerian students an affordable 36-month B.Voc. degree in IT with a focus on AI and ML

Aptech, a long-established leader in vocational and technology-focused education, has launched a major partnership with Scope Global Skills University (SGSU) to create an affordable pathway for Nigerian students to earn an Indian university degree.

The initiative introduces a 36-month Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) in Information Technology with a focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, tailored to meet Nigeria’s rising need for industry-ready tech professionals.

Nigeria’s youthful population and expanding tech scene—especially in Lagos—have positioned the country as one of Africa’s most dynamic digital hubs. Yet, the sector continues to struggle with a shortage of workers trained in specialised, modern IT competencies.

Many graduates emerge from traditional academic routes without the applied skills global employers now expect. The new Aptech-SGSU program is designed to close this gap by combining practical training, strong academic foundations, and international exposure.

A two-stage blended and residential learning pathway

The 36-month B.Voc. degree program is delivered through a unique blended and residential pathway model, broken into two distinct phases:

First 18 months in Nigeria: Students begin their studies at Aptech centres across the country. This stage emphasizes essential technical training—from C programming and Java to Python, SQL Server, and AI-enhanced web development with React. Alongside hands-on coursework, SGSU provides academic modules to ensure students build a solid theoretical grounding. This phase allows learners to gain practical experience without leaving home or incurring high study-abroad costs.

Final 18 months in India: After completing Phase 1, students move to SGSU’s campus in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for full-time residential studies. Here they delve into more advanced material, including data science with MongoDB, deep learning methodologies, AI-driven computer vision, cross-platform mobile app development, and a culminating capstone project. This immersive environment exposes students to India’s thriving tech and academic ecosystem.

Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President for International Business at Aptech, noted that the company has spent more than twenty years helping build Nigeria’s vocational training landscape.

He highlighted that the collaboration aims to connect Nigeria’s abundant talent with global digital opportunities, offering both Aptech’s industry-focused instruction and a globally recognised Indian degree.

Mukherjee said:

"This model directly addresses the market's need for graduates who are not just educated, but employable from day one."

Dr. Vijay Singh, Vice Chancellor of SGSU, added that the university’s philosophy centres on blending rigorous theory with real-world application and that hosting Nigerian students in India enhances this learning experience.

Singh said:

"Our educational philosophy is built on blending strong academic theory with practical, hands-on application. By welcoming international students to our campus in India for their final 18 months, we offer them full immersion in an advanced learning environment."

The B.Voc. qualification is approved by India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) and is recognised internationally, allowing graduates to pursue further studies or compete in global job markets.

Expanding access to tech careers

The program targets Nigerian students who have completed A-level, WASSCE, or equivalent secondary education and can demonstrate English proficiency. Its affordability makes it a competitive alternative to study options in Western countries, opening doors for a wider range of learners.

Graduates will be prepared for careers such as AI/ML Engineer, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Full-Stack Developer, or AI-focused App Developer. Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open.

Source: Legit.ng