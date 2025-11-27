As Jumia Black Friday for 2025 enters its final week, it's time to “do pass yourself” and enjoy massive discounts on your favourite products.

To shop at amazing discounts during the Jumia Black Friday sales, download the Jumia app and get ready to partake in our exciting offers.

The deals definitely make overdoing worth it because the outcome is a positive one - it’s bargains, savings, and zero regrets.



Source: UGC

Final Friday offers for Jumia Black Friday

Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has lined up juicy activities for customers on November 28, 2025, the final Friday of its biggest sales of the year.

At different times, juicy deals would be made available to you with massive discounts on your favourite items.

12 am Happy Hour Sale - Customers get up to N15,000 off on select items.

8 am Treasure hunt - Customers search for hidden items on the Jumia app and shop for them at 99% off.

By 9 am, you can enjoy the following offers:

Mega Flash Sale: A higher discount level on select products

First Order Surprise: First-time customers who place orders on Friday will have a gift added to their orders

Magic Number - The 100th and 10,000th orders placed on the platform on Friday will win fantastic prizes

Catch the Deals - This is a game where customers can add products to their shopping carts to score points.

The faster and more accurately you play, the higher your chances of ranking on the leaderboard. The first 10 players with the highest points are the winners. 10 am Flash Sale - Select products with an extra discount.

More juicy offers on Jumia Black Friday

At 12 pm, you can enjoy any of these offers:

Flash sale - Select products with an extra discount.

Explosion Friday Magic Hour - Extra 20% discount on Black Friday deals.

Treasure Hunt - Customers search for hidden items on the Jumia app and shop for them at 99% off

At 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm, you also get to enjoy treasure hunts and flash sales.

Enjoy The Big 28 Rush by 5:30 pm, where you get an extra N3,000 off select products

The mega showdown is at 10 pm, as you get to enjoy last chance explosion Friday magic hours, with an extra 20% off black Friday deals.

Don’t forget that Jumia remains the best shopping option for variety and price across multiple categories: electronics, phones and accessories, affordable fashion, shoes, home appliances and beauty.

Source: Legit.ng