Following his inauguration as Vice President (Africa) of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH), the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has outlined a strategic roadmap to accelerate port growth and integration across the African continent.

Dantsoho outlines roadmap for Africa’s port integration

Speaking at the recently concluded World Ports Conference in Kobe City, Japan — themed “Reinvention and Prosperity in Turbulent Times” — Dantsoho emphasised that his tenure will prioritise policy execution, regional collaboration, trade facilitation, and stronger cooperation among African ports.

Acknowledging that Africa’s ports remain vital to global trade yet are hindered by infrastructure gaps, inconsistent policies, and slow technological adoption, Dantsoho pledged to drive unified action among port authorities and industry stakeholders to tackle these long-standing challenges.

He noted that his administration’s approach would centre on innovation-driven port operations to attract sustainable investments, even within high-risk markets.

Dantsoho said:

"This responsibility has fired up my resolve more than ever before to be the vanguard of galvanising national and regional policy action steps geared towards institutionalising ports' eco-friendliness in line with the dictates of IAPH’s World Ports Sustainability Program.

"Reinvention and prosperity in turbulent times through the deployment of port innovativeness to capture tangible, sustainable investment returns in high-risk environments is a global exigency that the world can most efficiently surmount if IAPH members speak with one voice through renewed collaboration and cooperation."

Dantsoho also highlighted his determination to promote full automation of African ports, describing it as a critical step toward improving operational efficiency and eliminating trade barriers.

He reiterated his plan as the current President of the Pan-African Association for Port Cooperation (PAPC), to advance regional collaboration and drive automation as the key to enhancing port efficiency and ensuring seamless trade across the continent.

EPTs to revolutionise Nigeria’s trade efficiency

