The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a new interest rate of 27%, the first reduction in five years

Following the new interest rate cut by the CBN, commercial banks have released new rates on the savings accounts

The new move aligns with the recently released Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) announced by the apex bank

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

For the first time in half a decade, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lowered its key lending rate, signalling a cautious shift toward growth-friendly policies.

At the end of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, the Central Bank of Nigeria reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27%.

New interest rate takes effect as banks implement 8.1% per annum.

Source: Getty Images

New CBN's MPR to curb inflation

The move, officials say, balances two priorities: supporting economic recovery and ensuring inflation remains under control.

However, following the apex bank’s interest rate cut, commercial banks have begun aligning their interest rate products with the new MPR.

Union Bank releases new interest rates

Due to the development, banks have begun notifying their customers via email, announcing changes and adjustments to their interest rate products.

Union Bank disclosed in one of its emails that it has adjusted its interest rate to 8.1% per annum, effective Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

“With the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent review of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and current realities, the interest rate on our savings account has been adjusted to 8.1% per annum, effective Wednesday, 1st October 2025.

“As your trusted partner, we remain committed to supporting your goals.”

Other banks like Access Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, and other financial institutions are expected to join in announcing new interest rates on their products.

CBN pegs interest rates at 10%

Financial analysts disclosed that the CBN mandates banks to pay a minimum interest rate on savings deposits, which must be at least 10% of the MPR.

Analysts note that the CBN mandates that banks pay a minimum interest rate on savings deposits, which must be at least 10% of the MPR.

They say that banks are expected to set interest rates for other local currency loans and advances to align with the MPR.

More banks to release rates

However, specific rates are negotiable and depend on several factors, such as the customer’s risk profile.

Olayemi CardOsoo-led CBN pegs bank's interest rates at 10% of MPR

Source: Twitter

Experts have predicted that commercial banks will begin to lower their interest rates on loans from next year.

Also, other naira-denominated instruments, such as FGN bonds and Treasury Bills, will experience rate cuts.

CBN confirms 14 banks meet recapitalisation target

Legit.ng earlier reported that with six months to the March 31, 2026, deadline, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed that 14 banks have scaled the recapitalisation hurdle.

The governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.

The CBN boss said the financial sector has remained resilient, with most financial soundness indicators remaining within the projected benchmarks.

Source: Legit.ng