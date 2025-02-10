The cost of fuel at various filling stations has been adjusted to reflect the pump prices following the slash in fuel prices.

Almost all filling stations visited are selling fuel at the same prices as Dangote becomes the main supplier.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has made public its new petrol prices across its filling stations in the country

Several fuel stations have adjusted their petrol pump prices across the country.

Checks by Legit.ng show that fuel is now sold at between N940 per litre and N970 per litre in most filling stations.

Petrol pumps are set between N950 and N970 per litre in most filling stations Photo credit: Bloomberg contributor

For example, an Ardova filling station located in Ikotun has set its price at N970 per litre. While Mobil and Matrix filling stations are dispensing fuel to their customers at N960 per litre.

A fuel attendant told Legit.ng that the price has remained the same for the past three days.

"Our manger adjusted the fuel price we are selling from N980 to N960 some days ago, I guess it is because of the Dangote price slash.

Ardova is expected to reduce its pump prices soon, as it is one of the major marketers with an agreement with Dangote.

Dangote fuel price

The current price of fuel represents a significant gap from the ex-depot price announced by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Legit.ng reported that Dangote reduced the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from N950 to N890, effective Saturday, February 1, 2025.

In its statement announcing the price reduction, the refinery stated that it believes this reduction from N950 to N890 will lead to a meaningful decrease in the cost of petrol nationwide.

MRS releases new fuel prices at filling stations

Meanwhile, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has announced the prices of fuel across its filling stations to the public.

In a message shared on social media on Monday, February 10, MRS stated that Nigerians can buy petrol from its stations at prices ranging from N925 to N955, depending on the location.

MRS post reads:

"MRS Petrol is now selling at new regional prices! The prices may vary, but one thing stays the same—we give you high-quality fuel that keeps your engine running at its best.

"If you notice any station selling above the listed price, we’re just a call or email away."

Here is a breakdown of its prices

Lagos – N925

South West – N935

North – N945

East – N955

Diesel price increased to N1,447.62 per litre

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average retail price of automotive gas oil (diesel) increased to N1,447.62 per litre in December 2024.

The new diesel price indicated a 28.48% increase compared to the average diesel pump price of N1,126.69 per litre recorded in the same month of 2023.

The bureau also noted that the December price is a 0.05% increase from N1,446.83 in August 2024 on a month-on-month basis.

